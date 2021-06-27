Why do some schools in Canada have unmarked graves?





What are residential schools? From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded boarding schools in an effort to assimilate them into Canadian society. Thousands of children died there from disease and other causes, many of them never returned to their families. Nearly three-quarters of the 130 residential schools were run by Roman Catholic missionary congregations, with the others operating from Presbyterian, Anglican, and the United Church of Canada, which today is the largest Protestant denomination in the country. The Canadian government has acknowledged its role in a century of isolating local children from their homes, families and cultures, and that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in schools, where students were beaten to speak their mother tongue. This legacy of abuse and isolation has been cited by local leaders as a cause of alcoholism and drug addiction, widely seen in reserves today. Indigenous leaders have called it a form of cultural genocide. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday called it an incredibly damaging government policy that has been the reality of Canada for many, many decades and Canadians today are horrified and ashamed of the way our country behaved. He said the policy forced assimilation into children. What lies behind the discovery of the remains? A National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was set up as part of a government pardon and settlement, released a report in 2015 that identified about 3,200 confirmed deaths in schools. While some died of diseases like tuberculosis amid often miserable conditions, he noted that a cause of death for about half of them was often not recorded.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos