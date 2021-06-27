Weather in the UK: Heavy rain warnings with torrential rains and flood threats

A wash is being forecast by the Met Office for the south of the UK with heavy rain in the coming days, but there is drier weather for the north with temperatures rising to 25C on Tuesday
Heavy rain and flooding are forecast in the coming days especially for the south of the UK (
Image: PA)
The British have been warned to prepare for more rain and flooding that could lead to travel disruptions – despite it being the peak of summer.
The Met Office has issued flood alerts for London and South England which will take over most of the showers on Sunday due to a low forward pressure over the next few days.
There is also a risk of storms as well as thunderstorms.
A two-day rain warning begins at 2 a.m. Sunday and runs at 7 a.m. Monday, covering most of the country’s southwest.
But there is little in the way of a summery feeling for the weather in the south and sun seekers are set for disappointment with little chance of them filling their tans.
Forecasters have forecast floods and travel delays across southern Wales with some areas set to see up to 80 mm of rain on Sunday and Monday.
There is a possibility of flooding on roads in South Wales with the Met Office warning drivers to be careful (
Image:
PA)
Motorcyclists have been told to beware of splashes and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions, and even possible road closures.
“Where flooding occurs, there may be delays or cancellations for trains and bus services,” the Met Office said, noting that conditions could also return “thunder”.
He added: “There is a small possibility that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“There is a small chance of leaking quickly or deep water from the flood.”
Low pressure on northern France is the reason for the rain that in the south may become heavy on Sunday evening (
Image:
Met Office)
Met Office forecaster Ben Rich said the rain will thicken in the south as Sunday continues.
He said: A low-pressure area that has been marooned just north-west of France and will throw this strip of rain north across the Channel Islands in the southern counties of England until Sunday morning.
Strange shower running forward in East England, Midlands, parts of Wales, most continuous rain in the southern Midlands and south of Wales later.
Through Sunday evening, some of this rain can come back quite dense with the strange thunder of thunder. It will move north overnight in parts of East Anglia, Midlands, Wales, possibly even being cut in northern England.
It has been a mixed weather bag for the past week, with rain and gray skies in parts of the country and sunny elsewhere (
Image:
PA)
There is a better view for the north which will be mostly dry on Sunday although there may be some rain for the north of Scotland.
Similarly on Monday it will rain south as temperatures are highest in Scotland and could reach 24C in Aberdeen.
The high pressure means the weather is set to be drier and sunnier with a chance the mercury will hit 25C on Tuesday in Glasgow, the Met Office said.
Tennis fans eagerly awaiting the start of Wimbledon should be cautious though it looks like there may be some rain stops.
Crowds coming out to make their Covid vaccine will have to bring their umbrella to parts of the country (
Image:
PA)
Rich said: The showers in the south are not good news for the start of Wimbledon there may be some interruptions of the show on Monday and indeed on Tuesday because our slow weather system will still be with us.
Further rains pulses across the south of the UK while further north our high pressure area will keep things drier and warmer.
“In fact we can see temperatures in Glasgow rising to 25C on Tuesday, but always the possibility of rainstorms in the south.”
MEET THE OFFICIAL OFFICE
Sunday:
Many parts are dried with warm sunshine magic after clearing the cloud at low start. Some rainfall affecting the far south becomes more widespread and large later with the risk of thunder.
Sunday evening:
Heavy rain moving northwest through parts of England and Wales. Mostly dry throughout Scotland and Northern Ireland with mild clouds and clear periods.
Monday:
Eclipses throughout Wales, Midlands and northern England with heavy rain at first, becoming lighter and milder later. Some warm sunshine elsewhere but large showers taking place in the south.
Tuesday to Thursday:
Rather cloudy across the south with rain or longer periods of rain, large at risk of thunderstorms in places. Very dry in the north with warm sunny spells.
