End the riots, resume talks, appeal to Tomar while SKM holds protests in several states: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service New Delhi / Chandigarh, 26 June As protesting farmers on Saturday tried to march on Raj Bhavans in several states at the end of seven months of their agitation, the Center called on farm unions to end their riots and step forward for talks on any forecast of the agricultural reform laws they adjudicated. unfair. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said the government was ready to listen to the unions for any objections they might have to specific provisions of the legislation, and even resolve them. He, however, ruled out repealing the laws, as demanded by the protesters. “I want to call on the unions to end their agitation. The government has already conducted 11 rounds of talks with farmers. “Agricultural reform laws will change their standard of living,” he said. Tomar said a large part of the country was supporting the laws but if the unions had any objections to any provision, the government was willing to “discuss and find a solution to their concerns”. Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 unions protesting at various Delhi border crossings, claimed that farmers were arrested in states such as Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana during the protests. The farmers would submit the memorandum of requests to the President through the Governors. Calling Tomar’s recent statements “confusing and contradictory”, SKM claimed that farmers were not seeking some “meaningless changes”, the enactment of laws had “fundamental flaws”. Farmers from different parts of the Punjab had gathered at Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Mohali from where they started marching towards Chandigarh in the afternoon. Police used water cannons and even used soft lathicharge to stop the farmers, but they managed to enter Chandigarh after breaking the barricades. Holding union flags and raising slogans against the BJP-led government, protesters, including women and youth, marched towards Chandigarh in tractors and other vehicles or on foot. Led by union leaders including Manjit Dhaner, Rajinder Singh Deep Singhwala, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ruldu Singh Mansa and Manjeet Rai, farmers marched to the Madhya Marg point of light where Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner came to accept their memorandum. In Panchkula, farmers from several parts of Haryana gathered at Gurdwara Nada Sahib and headed towards Haryana Raj Bhavan, stepping through a layer of barricades. Led by BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, protesters were stopped at the Chandigarh-Panchkula border where state police had placed water cannons and trucks. The farm protests started on November 26 last year on the eve of the parliament that approved the Farmers ‘Act for Trade Production and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation), 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) of the Price Assurance and Services Act of Farms, 2020 and the Essential Commodity Act (Amendment) 2020. The protesters have been determined to repeal, which the government has ruled out. The talks hit a roadblock following the January 26 violence in the national capital. Husband Ludhiana dies on the border of Tikrit A farmer, identified as Sukhvinder Singh (45) from Token Kalan village (Ludhiana), died at the Tikri border late Friday night. The autopsy revealed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. It was the second death of a farmer in Tikri in two days. The BJP meeting was adjourned, 15 reserved in Hisar Police have booked 15 farmers on charges of destruction causing damage, riots and illegal gathering outside the BJP office in Hisar when the district unit was holding a meeting on June 24th.







