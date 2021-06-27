The pain is in my heart: Saskatoon Muslim community trying to take on the meaning of recent attacks

The day after Mohammad Kashif was stabbed, he was still trying to understand the attack.

He said he was out for a morning walk early Friday morning when he said a man stabbed him several times in the back and another cut off his chin a symbol of his Muslim faith.

He told Global News that the physical pain he still suffers does not compare to the emotional pain of someone cutting his beard.

This (physical) pain is nothing. The pain is in my heart, he said.

It’s the latest in a string of recent attacks against Muslims.

Earlier this week, a man in Edmonton allegedly grabbed a woman’s hijab, knocked her unconscious and threatened another with a knife.

On Friday, the Saskatoon Pakistan Cultural Association of Canada held a march to honor the victims of the attack in London, Ontario, where four people were killed earlier this month.

Ali Ahmad is a coordinator with the association and he said part of the focus of the march ended up being much more local.

He told Global News he was shocked to learn what happened to his friend.

I was also confused, Ahmed said, about why this happened in my hometown. This is what I consider a safe place what I consider to be home.

Ifran Chaudhry, a hate crime researcher, said attacks on Muslims have increased during the pandemic because fewer links build bigger echo chambers on the internet.

If your social filter bubble amplifies that perspective and you do not know better, of course, you will believe that a certain demographic can come and take over and bring in laws different from Canadian laws, all this ridiculous nonsense that people buy them, he said, talking about Zoom from Edmonton.

He said most attacks against Muslims are verbal or carried out through inscriptions. He suggested that the latest wave of physical violence stems from dangerous and erroneous beliefs about Muslim people riding bicycles in discussions.

He said that many fanatical languages ​​do not belong to hate speech and therefore do not belong to a threshold that could result in legal consequences. Chaudhry said social media platforms need to better regulate what users post – as they do now with COVID-19 information.

And he told Global News that anyone who witnesses an attack helps.

Those are the offline moments that people should be collectively there for. Even if you do not say anything, you are simply being there, stepping in front of the other person, he said.

Ahmad said the association is working to raise awareness and educate people about Islam.

He said he knows the vast majority of people oppose violence and bigotry.

We need to see the fact that we have 10 people to support us and there is only one attacker, so 10 is against one.

Everyone has a responsibility (to ask) how to make this country live together, Kashif said.

Saskatoon police are investigating the attack.

With files by Thomas Piller, Jacquelyn LeBel, Andrew Graham and Slav Kornik.