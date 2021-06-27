International
The first case of the Delta Plus variant found in a fully vaccinated woman
A woman who was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 was the first person to be tested positive for the Delta Plus variant in Rajasthan, said health officer Bikaner.
According to Dr OP Chahar, the female sample was sent for genome sorting to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on May 30th. Her reports returned on Friday.
The Delta Plus variant was found in the woman sample. “She has already recovered from the Covid infection,” Chahar said.
He said it was the first confirmed case of the Delta Plus variant in the state. She was asymptomatic and has fully recovered. “She had already taken both doses of Covaxin,” said Dr Chahar.
He added that medical officials also conducted sampling in the Bangla Nagar area of Bikaner where the woman lived.
The joint director of medical and health departments, Dr Devendra Chaudhary, said the woman is 65 years old.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Covid-19 number rose to 9,51,826 on Friday with 131 new cases and the death toll was 8,905 as no new fatalities were reported.
Of the 131 cases, 17 were reported from Jodhpur. A total of 9,41,048 patients have recovered from the disease so far and there are 1,873 active cases in the state.
Counseling center
The Union Ministry of Health has asked the eight states and territories of the union to take immediate deterrent measures against the ongoing Delta Plus variant in the country.
The measures were suggested by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Haryana.
The ministry urged these states and UT to prevent crowds, conduct widespread testing, and increase vaccine coverage, on a priority basis in the districts where the Covid-19 Delta Plus variant was discovered.
Bhushan also urged them to ensure that adequate samples of people who test positive for Covid-19 are sent immediately to designated laboratories of the Indian Genomic Consortium SARS-CoV-2 (INSACOG) in order to establish clinical epidemiological correlations.
Meanwhile, a doctor from ICMR has said that a study is currently underway on the effectiveness of the existing Covid-19 vaccine against the Delta Plus variant, which has been announced as a “concern variant”.
