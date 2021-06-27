International
The popularity of disc golf explodes as world championships end in Utah
Blowing up was the phrase used throughout the weekend to describe disc golf. The sport has seen a tremendous rise in popularity, which was evident on Saturday as the World Pro Golf Pro Association (PDGA) World Championship ended after five days in the Ogden Valley.
To win the Worlds, 288 players had to contend with two very different courses spanning five days. Mulligans, which functions as a golf course, plays longer with water and sand barriers that prevent bird opportunities. Fort, on the other hand, is nationally known to players for its vegetation that can be eaten by any player who shoots a disc after a kick.
Definitely have to have every shot in your bag to get a world champion out of here, said Hayden Henry from PDGA Media. The two courses complement each other.
Catrina Allen lifts her trophy after winning the Professional Professional Golf Championship at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Disc race players compete during the Professional Professional Golf Championship at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Catrina Allen competes during the Professional Golf World Championships at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Allen won the championship.
Kristin Tattar competes during the Professional Golf World Championships at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Catrina Allen competes during the Professional Golf World Championships at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Allen won the championship.
Joel Freeman competes during the Professional Professional Golf Championship at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Fans watch during the Professional Professional Golf Championship at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Paige Pierce competes during the Professional Professional Golf Championship at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Fans watch during the Professional World Golf Championship at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Catrina Allen hugs after winning the Professional Golf World Championship at Buenaventura Park in Ogden on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Simon Lizotte competes during the Professional Golf World Championships at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
The courses fall in line with what has happened across the US as most courses are doubled with public parks, golf courses, ski resorts and colleges and universities. Ogden was praised with the offer to host the Worlds for 2020 but had to wait a year with events postponed due to COVID-19.
It was during pandemic interruptions that a sport already experiencing a growth rate of 15-30% per year among casual players exploded as people sought an activity distancing themselves from society as it was safe to start outdoor activities.
Golf golf was blown up so much that UDisc estimates that rounds increased by 250% from January 2020 to January 2021, with the increase occurring on both the women side and in all ages and skill groups. It is also a low-cost sport, with intro discs costing around $ 8 and the vast majority of courses not charging vegetable fees.
Another contributor to the popularity during the pandemic was the increase in coverage of pro player events on YouTube, as fans were watching a lot at home and quickly realized that although disc golf is an easy sport to enter, it is definitely not a easy sport to master.
Weve been in this game waiting for the tournament, said Rob Bullen, assistant director of the Worlds tournament. So while we were in the reception match, popularity was exploding into what was already a fast growing sport. It has been great for fans to watch their favorite players and help build an amazing atmosphere for players to compete.
Eleven hundred fans were allowed to personally participate in the World, dancing back and forth between courses and championships for men and women before the two ended at Fort Saturday. They broke with competitive play during both titles were placed in the final hole.
Catrina Allen won her second World title, leading defending champion and five-time Paige Pierce. Both had seen the lead throughout the week and Saturday. It looked like Pierce had closed things off after hitting a 60-meter shot to save at the same time as Allen boge 16 for a two-hit change, but the last two holes favored Allen, who even shot evenly while Pierce was three more too of Allen.
These are tears of joy, tears that come from hard work, determination, discipline, never giving up no matter what has been thrown at me in these last two years, said Allen, whose last World title came in 2014.
Fans and other players cheered Allen as they also tried to show support for a devastated Pierce. It’s a big topic in sports competition as another reason for its popularity in both men ‘s and women’ s games.
We play against each other week by week. Some of us have played against each other for 15-20 years, said player Nate Sexton. You want to see good kicks and beat someone when they are at their best. I certainly want to play my best, but I do not want anyone to play badly.
Sexton, who finished third, was one of several players who joined the fans after they finished to watch the men’s final, and it was a grand thing for sure, as James Conrad hit a 247-meter kick per bird in 18 for forced a playoff with defending champion and five-time Paul McBeth.
The crowd erupted and you could sense the momentum shift for Conrad as he then led McBeth to the first hole of the playoffs (16), which he had played well all week, including an ace.
I felt love there all week, and going down to that stretch at home, I felt it, Conrad told the fans, and you all helped the will that hit right in the basket.
Conrad was one of the many players who thanked the fans for a great tournament, while admitting how excited they are when they see the sport continue to evolve and explode.
