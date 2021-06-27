The Delta variant leads to more Covid-19 blockages in Australia





SYDNEYMost parts of Australia are blocked as authorities try to find workers from a remote gold mine linked to five Covid-19 cases thought to be of the highly contagious Delta type. The northern city of Darwin and two nearby areas were closed on Sunday for 48 hours after officials failed to find 15 of the 211 workers who flew to Darwin from the Granite Mine in central Australia. The Northern Territory, which covers 548,000 square miles mostly desert, reported four new Covid-19 cases Sunday, all related to a worker previously identified as positive. The safest thing to do is to assume the worst, to assume that they are positive, and to assume that there are places of exposure, said Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner. Mr Gunner said all the cases at the mine, which is about 330 miles north of the iconic Uluru, most likely belong to the Delta variant. He said the blast represented the biggest threat to his region since the pandemic began. The first Covid-19 case from the mine was diagnosed on Saturday. About 750 workers are in isolation in the country, while about 900 workers are distributed throughout the territory and in neighboring states of Queensland and Western Australia. The spread of Sydney that has forced Australia the most populous city and surrounding areas into a two-week blockade is likely to bring an increasing number of cases in the coming days, said the Prime Minister of the state of New South Wales. The state reported 30 new cases won instead of Sunday. A Covid-19 vaccination center in western Sydney has been identified as a possible site of exposure, with authorities ordering passengers and crew from five domestic flights to be isolated after Virgin Australia Airlines said a cabin crew member had tested positive and had been contagious at work. About 75% of New South Wales’s 8.2 million people have been stranded since Saturday afternoon. The blasts in Australia pushed New Zealand to suspend the so-called travel bubble, which has been operating since April, over the weekend. Aided by its island status and regular restrictions, Australia has reported fewer than 31,000 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, mostly among travelers returning from overseas. Less than 5% of the 26 million populations have been fully vaccinated and state governments have criticized the federal government for vaccine supply levels. Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

