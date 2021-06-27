Mayawati says BSP will fight state elections only in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand; Snubs reports on links

Uttar Pradesh state polls to be held early next year (Dossier)

Lucknow:

The Bahujan Samaj party will go alone in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand state polls to be held early next year, Mayawati party chief wrote this morning, dismissing media reports that plans are underway to was affiliated with AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi in the state.

Mayawati underlined that her party has only announced a political link with Shiromani Akali Dal for the Punjab polls, also to be held next year. The two sides have also concluded an agreement on the division of seats in the 117-member assembly: with SAD competing in 97 seats and BSP in 20.

“This news is being broadcast on a media channel since yesterday that AIMIM and BSP will fight together in the next assembly elections at UP. This news is completely false, deceptive and baseless. There is not a single point of truth in this and The BSP strongly denies it.

“In this regard, it has been clarified again that apart from Punjab, the BSP will not oppose the state polls of UP and Uttarakhand at the beginning of next year in alliance with any party; it means that it will go alone,” Ms. Mayawati wrote.

Earlier this month, Ms Mayawati said Akhilesh Yadav was ousting “ineffective” leaders from other parties to join his party after five MLA suspended by the BSP last year met with Samajwadi Party chief.

Punished for his failed collaborations with Mayawati and Congress, Akhilesh Yadav, in an interview with NDTV earlier this week, ruled out any connection to next year’s Uttar Pradesh elections and said his party would join forces with the parties. smaller with the same thoughts.

Mr Yadav, acknowledging that some BSP leaders were in contact with him, said no to repeated action by “Bua-Bhatija” after his 2019 alliance with the Mayawati party was overthrown.

In Congress, he said the party was too weak at UP to defeat BJP.

“We did not have a good experience with them in 2017 – we gave them over 100 seats but we could not win. The people of UP have rejected Congress,” Mr Yadav said.

Congress managed to win only one seat out of 80 – Sonia Gandhi’s Raebareli seat – in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi, a family pocket, to BJP’s Smiriti Irani.

Previously, the much-needed merger of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi for the UP 2017 assembly polls did not really set off fireworks, with both parties coming a harvest.

Salman Khurshid, the general secretary of the Congress in charge of Uttar Pradesh, has underlined that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the “captain” in Uttar Pradesh and will lead the party.

“I hope she will make a decision and tell us. As for us, she is the captain and she is leading us,” Salman Khurshid said in an interview with the PTI news agency.

The BJP, for its part, has set the political ball with review meetings and key appointments ahead of major elections – seen as a primer for the upcoming general election.

Former AK Sharma bureaucrat, known to be among close aides to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become deputy chairman of the Uttar Pradesh BJP.

BJP will run in Uttar Pradesh elections under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath as Prime Minister and Swatantra Dev Singh as President, sources told NDTV earlier this month, heated conversation sparked by a two-day review meeting in early June by BJP national leaders in UP Capital Lucknow.