How to plan and prepare for the fire season
A fire can change a family or a community in an instant. And this summer, the fire season has an early start.
In Utah alone, 40,000 acres of Bee State landscape have already been destroyed this June, as eight different fires continue to burn within state borders, KSL reported. These fires have been helped by record droughts and temperatures in the West.
This year, we are observing the fire activity we tend to see in August and it is the beginning of June, Utah Division of Forestry, State Fire and Land told spokeswoman Kait Webb KSL earlier this month.
So here is some information to help you catch fires and start preparing, in case you and your family are not so unlucky as to be on the path to one of these noisy hell.
Understanding fire behavior
First, it is important to understand a little about how wildfires work and the factors that can turn a firework or lightning blast into a deadly, thousands of acre nightmare.
In your high school science class, you may have learned that three ingredients are needed to make a fire, often explained as a fire triangle. Those ingredients include: fuel (a forest of dry trees), heat (lightning) and oxygen (in the air).
There is also one fire behavior triangle, according to National Park Service, which represents how fires can spread in the wild. These three factors include fuel, weather and topography. Here is why each is an important consideration in determining fire behavior:
- fuel a part of the triangle includes everything a fire can burn, such as trees and plants, along with other considerations that burn density and humidity.
- weather factors such as wind, temperature and humidity can contribute, often in large ways, to how a fire reacts. Wind is one of the most important factors because it can bring a fresh supply of oxygen to the fire and push the fire towards a new source of fuel, according to the National Parks Service.
- An area topography the shape of the earth affects how a fire will or will not travel. A rocky slope, with little vegetation, can act as a natural fire retardant, while a fire can quickly break out on a grassy slope as dry air rises and pre-heats the fuel in the path of fires.
Prepare your home before the fire breaks out
In an emergency, families and homeowners can only take a few minutes to evacuate their neighborhoods before a wildfire starts and take them all away. So planning ahead can go a long way in making sure those few minutes are not wasted.
National Fire Protection Agency a global non-profit organization, whose mission is to prevent fire losses recommends that homeowners take a few simple steps to help design their home by fire. They include:
- Removing dead leaves and vegetation from gutters and from anywhere within 10 feet of a house.
- Providing flammable materials, such as firewood and propane deposits, are kept more than 30 feet away from the foundations of houses or building blocks.
- The trees need to be pruned, so the lower branches are 6-10 feet from the ground.
- For a complete list of home prevention steps, visit NFPA Firewise USA website for details: Residents who reduce fire hazards
Gati.gov, federal government emergency preparedness websites, also suggest that homeowners connect a hose to an external faucet, and this is long enough to reach every corner of the property.
Pack the equipment you need, and don’t forget the dog
American Red Cross recommends that people be prepared for a few different moments: 1) evacuate in an emergency with three-day supplies, or 2) be prepared to stay home for a few weeks potentially with limited power and without the opportunity to go to a shop.
In his recommendations, Red Cross also encourages families and individuals to have the following:
- Water and food.
- At least one week supply of medicines and medical equipment.
- Personal financial and medical documents, such as birth certificates, passports, deeds and a list of medicines.
- Baby supplies and toys for young children.
- Supplies for pets.
- A full list of suggested Red Cross supplies can be found at this website: Survival supplies.
It is also a good idea to practice evacuation and make sure everyone in your family knows your wilderness fire plan. Gati.gov suggests. On a hurried and smoky outing, it would be awful to leave the dog behind, so practice loading the family pets too!
How to deal with fire smoke
Current fires are not the only risk from fires, as smoke can also lead to medical emergencies and cause logistical problems such as road closures and traffic delays.
- The biggest health threat from smoke is from fine particles. These microscopic particles can penetrate deep into your lungs. They can cause a variety of health problems, from burning eyes and runny nose to chronic heart and lung disease. Exposure to particulate pollution is also associated with premature death Environmental Protection Agency warns.
- The health risks associated with fire smoke are higher for children and older adults, individuals with heart or lung disease, and diabetics, according to EPA.
- To protect themselves and their unborn children from potential health problems, pregnant women should avoid fire smoke EPA say
A simple, and now quite popular, way to protect yourself from fire smoke is with a mask, but not every mask.
- To protect smoke from fire, people should use one N95 or P100 respirator, according to AirNow, air quality monitoring program governments.
- EPA agrees with Airnow, and also suggests an N95 or P100. Using surgical masks or face masks (wet or dry) will not be enough to protect your lungs.
- Airnow offers an online tool that allows people to request an air quality report for their area: Current air quality
