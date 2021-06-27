Delhi: NCB hits international drug trafficking network operating through darknet, 8 held





The Delhi Bureau of Narcotics Control (NCB) on Saturday busted an international drug trafficking syndicate by arresting eight people and seizing 22 lakh psychotropic tablets and at least 245kg of similar drugs allegedly sold over the net . The central anti-narcotics agency said the illegal trade was uncovered after multiple raids were carried out by officials of the Delhi Zone unit in the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for a period of two months. NCB (operations) deputy director KPS Malhotra said, “22 lakh psychotropic drugs like Tramadol, 70,000 codeine cough syrups and 245 kg of other category drugs have been seized so far. A total of eight people have been arrested.” The officer, who also heads the NCB Delhi unit as its zonal director, said the accused set up “modus operandi for receiving orders over the dark network, set up secret websites and distributed narcotics items through carriers dedicated to create anonymity between the recipient of the order and the people of the logistics “. Darknet indicates a network hidden within the Internet that can only be accessed with specific software and tools such as the onion router. Digital forensics shows that the union has been sent at least one lakh order in countries in the US, The UK, Europe and several other countries under the label of herbal supplements, he said. Malhotra said the agency questioned the arrested defendants and found that a good portion of the psychotropic drugs were being transferred from a Haridwar-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company. The agency also issued a statement saying the union had spread across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and has links abroad as to the US, UK, Canada and the Philippines. NCB claimed that at least nine Internet sites operating on the dark network, which were being used by this syndicate, had their IP addresses located outside India. Illegal trade, she claimed, was being conducted using cryptocurrencies and it was discovered that some monetary transactions took place in accounts “based outside India”. Malhotra said union members were using hard voice telephony to track Internet Protocol (VoIP) to stay in touch and avoid oversight by anti-narcotics agencies. (With PTI entries)

