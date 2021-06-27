Sydney family fined for violating COVID-19 rules following CrimeStoppers notification





Police say people were willing to “weaken” in others by not following COVID-19 restrictions after a man and woman were fined for leaving Sydney to visit a pony club in Hunter Valley following an announcement. Main points: NSW police issued seven $ 1,000 fines for leaving the blockade area

NSW police issued seven $ 1,000 fines for leaving the blockade area Eight other people were fined $ 200 each for not wearing the mask

Eight other people were fined $ 200 each for not wearing the mask The blockade is valid until July 9th Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong are now on the first day of a COVID-19 blockade, which will be in place for two weeks in response to a growing outbreak of the virus. NSW today recorded 30 new COVID-19 infections with the Bondi group now in 110 cases. Overnight 15 fines were imposed on travelers and those who refused to wear masks properly, a total of $ 8,600 fines. A 56-year-old boy from Paddington and a 22-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl from Maroubra were detained yesterday in Hunter Valley after attending a horse-riding club in Denman. The family was banned from following a CrimeStoppers announcement by a member of the public about three people from Sydney who were at the event. Live Updates: Read our blog for the latest COVID-19 pandemic updates The husband and wife were each fined $ 1,000 for traveling outside Sydney and given a $ 200 offense for not wearing the mask. The girl was given a warning. NSW Police Commissioner Gary Worboys called the family’s actions “irresponsible,” noting that the public would not tolerate lawbreakers. “What has also been noticed over the last 24 hours is that people in those communities are quite willing to weaken into those people who have appeared when they should not happen,” he said. “CrimeStoppershas has already been used to alert police to make inquiries about people who should not be in their community.” Complete list of exhibit locations in NSW Train tracks, mechanics and cinema screenings are among the new COVID-19 exposure sites listed by NSW Health. Read more Popular school holiday destinations will also be on police radar to prevent families hoping to infiltrate. “No matter how many people think they should attend some of these events with their children or go on vacation, public health orders are clear,” Commissioner Worboys said. “Traffic and highway patrols, police area commands are quite aware of where people gather at these times of the year leading up to school holidays and they will use mobile technology to control people, their vehicles and see “where investigations should be done. made in those caravan parks.” NSW Regional is currently facing less stringent COVID-19 health regulations, including a five-person visitor limit, mandatory wearing of masks indoors and outdoors when not at home, and a 50 percent capacity for ticket events. What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

