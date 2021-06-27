Madhya Pradesh: Ashamed Maneka Gandhi is an MP from my party, says BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi | Bhopal News







Vishnois’s tweet in Hindi said: The words used by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi during the conversation with the veterinarian Vikas Sharma do not prove that the veterinary college in Jabalpur is bad, on the contrary it proves how poor the woman is. I am ashamed that she is a member of my party. , https://t.co/GGiJqOiFnS – Ajay Vishnoi (@AjayVishnoiBJP) 1624676136000 BHOPAL: Senior BJP BJP and former minister Ajay Vishnoi on Saturday sparked controversy using crude language for her party MP Maneka Gandhi, who is facing a dispute over a suspected offensive phone call to a veterinarian.Vishnois’s tweet in Hindi said: The words used by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi during the conversation with the veterinarian Vikas Sharma do not prove that the veterinary college in Jabalpur is bad, on the contrary it proves how poor the woman is. I am ashamed that she is a member of my party. However, the words Vishnoi chose to criticize Maneka drew harsh criticism from within the party. It is not right to use such language against any woman, said BJP Madhya Pradesh charge d’affaires Muralidhar Rao.

Maneka is facing criticism from the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) and opposition parties after an alleged audio clip of her call for vet Vikas Sharma went viral.

The woman in the audio uses abusive and threatening language, accuses Sharma of setting up a dog operation and seeks to know where she got her veterinary degree. When Sharma says he graduated from Nanaji Deshmukh University of Veterinary Science, Jabalpur, the woman says he is among the worst (ghatiya).

Vishnoi, who is an MLA from Patan in Jabalpur district, is a student of the same university.

This is not the first time Vishnoi has caused controversy through his tweets. He has often made clear his dissatisfaction with not getting a clear ministerial post. He continues to accuse the state government of not factoring in Mahakaushal representation in the cabinet.







