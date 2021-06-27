Upload a rational document drafted by the schools to evaluate the outcome of the 10th grade CBSE: Prayer in Delhi HC





NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking an interim injunction to run all schools accompanied by the Central High School Board (CBSE) board to publish the justification document for the drafted criteria for grading 10th graders on their respective pages, before calculating the score and uploading it to the CBSE portal. The petition was filed by Justice for All through attorneys Shikha Sharma Bagga and Khagesh B Jha. Urime! You have successfully cast your vote Log in to see the result The requesting organization urged the court to issue an instruction to publish the reasoning document for the criteria designed for the evaluation of 10th grade students on the websites to bring transparency, and also so that students can access it and can raise their grievances with the board well in time along with the sagacious grievance redressal mechanism by the board for students. “Respectfully requested from this court to approve an interim order to direct all schools accompanied by the board to publish the justification document for the criteria designed for the assessment of grade X students on their respective pages, forward that they calculate the result and upload the same thing to the CBSE portal, to bring transparency, also so that students have the opportunity to use it and can raise their grievances with the board in a timely manner along with the sagacious resolution mechanism complaints from the board to students, “the prayer said. The application is scheduled to be heard Monday from the holiday couch of the Delhi High Court. The allegation has shifted to an ongoing Public Interest (PIL) lawsuit in which the court had issued notice to the CBSE, the Center and the Delhi Court. PIL has sought direction for policy modification for grading for 10th grade 2021 board exams based on internal evaluation conducted by the school. The petitioner stated that the applicant, while acknowledging the responsibility of being extremely careful in the PIL, “expected the government to consider the illegality, to the point of absurdity where the CBSE, instead of assessing the students, assessed the school, in a way such that most of the deprived groups of society are in further unfavorable conditions and the policy not only discriminates children from society and economically, but the grievance mechanism is such that the CBSE has left them at the mercy of the School ”. He further added that in case of any mistake in the entry by the teacher there is no correction of the complaints and a student has to pay a heavy cost in terms of their academic career due to the mistake of printing even unintentionally a teacher in his / her absence without having any role for him / her.







