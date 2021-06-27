LJP will receive a call for alliance with RJD during election time, says Chirag Pawan

Party leader Lok Janshkati Chirag Paswan on Saturday hinted at a possible alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal but said the decision on any connection would be taken around when the elections will be held in Bihar, ANI reported.

My father [Ram Vilas Paswan] AND [RJD chief] Lalu ji have always been close friends, said Chirag Paswan. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and I have known each other since childhood, we have a close friendship, he is my younger brother. When the time for elections in Bihar comes, then the party will receive a final call in the alliance.

Earlier Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav had called on Chirag Paswan to join his party in an alliance, recalling how Lalu Yadav had helped Ram Vilas Paswan be appointed to Rajya Sabha in 2010 when the LJP had no MP or MLA, reported Indian Express.

Chsht Chirag is the one who has to decide if he will continue to live with the followers of [former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief] Guru Golwalkars A Bunch of Thoughts or with the followers of BR Ambedkar, the creator of the Indian Constitution, he had said.

On Thursday, Chirag Paswan also reiterated his earlier statement on how he supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues such as the Citizenship Change Act and the National Register of Citizens when Nitish Kumars Janata Dal (United) disagreed with them. Now it is for BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] to decide if they will support me or Nitish Kumar in the coming days.

Earlier Friday, Paswan, who is facing a coup within his party, had expressed dissatisfaction with Modi for not supporting him in his brawl with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

When I was initially going through a low phase [after the party coup]”I expected my Prime Minister to stand by me,” he said. But soon, I realized it was up to me to clean up the mess myself.

On Tuesday, Paswan had said he expected BJP to help resolve things. Their silence definitely hurts … My father Ram Vilas Paswan and I stood by the BJP like a rock, but they are not there when I waited for them in such difficult times, he had told the PTI.

The LJP plunged into a crisis earlier in June when five of its six Lok Sabha MPs rebelled against Paswan and told Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla that they had elected Pashupati Kumar Paras as the party leader in Parliament.

The move was in fact a coup against Paswan, who is the sixth LJP MP. Birla had accepted Paras as the leader of the LJP floor in the Lower House.

Next, the LJP faction, led by Chirag Paswan, expelled Paras and four other MPs who had revolted against him. This came quickly after rebel leaders ousted Paswan as national president at an emergency meeting of the LJP national labor committee. The departure of the Paswans was justified by rebellious politicians on the principle of one-man parties, one post.

On June 16, Paswan blamed Janat Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar for orchestrating the coup. A plot was set up behind my back while I was sick, Paswan had claimed. His comments against JD (U) come amid speculation that Paras will merge LJP with Nitish Kumars party.

The Paswans’ decision to run in the Bihar Assembly elections separately from the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party is considered to be one of the reasons for his quarrel with Paras. The party had won only one of 243 seats in the Assembly polls. However, LJP damaged Janata Dal (United) ‘s performance, which finished third.