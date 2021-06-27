Gdriving Protestant in Derry in the 1960s, Susan McKay was familiar with what she calls the old cry of non-surrender !, which was heard in local unionist marches and rallies. Towards the end of the decade, as civil rights protesters sought to end a political system created to exclude Catholics, the call for unionism became stronger and harsher in its opposition to the same.

I learned that a vague refusal to compromise was essential in our history, she writes in the illuminating prologue of Northern Protestants: On the ground for displacement. We would not give. We will not bend the knee. What we had we would keep. And if our backs were against the wall, we would fight.

In May of this year, when Edwin Poots made his inaugural speech as leader of the Democratic Unionist party after ousting Arlene Foster, he adhered to that well-known belligerent rhetoric. When the unions are again against the wall, he reminded his supporters, history has proven that we will come out fighting. Pootss’s reign as leader lasted just 21 days before he also collapsed in a rebellion within his party. Currently, it would seem, the unionists are fighting mainly with themselves, the DUP leadership spoils a symptom of a deeper existential crisis within unionism caused by a union of forces, some predictable, some unpredictable, which i have given Northern Ireland the future as part of the increasingly insecure UK.

Chief among them is the implementation of the post-Brexit trade protocol, for which Boris Johnson assured that the DUP would only occur on my dead body. This has led to prolonged customs controls on goods entering the country from mainland Britain, long delays at ports and an acute shortage of British sausages on supermarket shelves. More than that, however, it has made visible the alienation of Northern Ireland within the UK, increasing the anxiety of belonging that has always been a component of unionist identity, existing alongside, and in stark contrast to, authenticity and bombastic.

This anxiety was already acute because of the imminent possibility of Scottish independence and its consequences for the union, as well as the relentless rise of Sinn Fin, a party envisioned for the creation of a united Ireland. Then there are Northern Ireland rapidly shifting demographics, which, as McKay notes, are at a turning point. When the state was formed in 1921, she writes: Protestants were more numerous than Catholics with a ratio of about two to one Hundred years later, almost half the population is Catholic, there are fewer Protestants than Catholic students, and the only group of the population in which Protestants are in a considerable majority are over 60s.

Her book, then, is nothing but not in time. Organized in four sections North North, Belfast, Down to Mid Ulster, the Border she adheres to the interview format of her previous work, Northern Protestants: orn Undecided people, which was published more than 20 years ago after the Good Friday deal. Once again, its subjects are ordinary Protestants who, as McKay puts it, are out of the mainstream of unionists and often feel excluded and unrepresented. They include students, artists and entrepreneurs, as well as former police officers, paramilitaries and victims of Violence Problems.

There is a profound disappointment with the Stormont assembly, dysfunctional drama of cramping and cramping

What emerges most strongly from her countless encounters is a quiet, true pragmatism about religion, identity, and social issues that runs counter to that rigidity of the DUP narrative. Many feel that, as one interviewee puts it, social issues have been neglected in the ongoing maneuvers over the national cause, while there is a deep frustration with Stormont assemblies a long, dysfunctional drama of blockage and stalemate. We want normal politics, says Kenny McFarland, who happens to be chairman of the Londonderry Gang Forum. His prayer is echoed to varying degrees openly throughout the book, suggesting a deep disappointment, especially among young people, with the warlike policy of unionism versus nationalism.

As is the case elsewhere, many young people have rejected party politics altogether, embracing more global issues such as climate activism and gender politics. Belfast playwright Stacey Gregg describes a fluidity of personality and identity among her contemporaries, ironically observing that Northern Ireland has disintegrated somewhat.

That may be so, but one of the most fascinating topics in McKays’s book is Anton, a young gay man with a deep religious sensibility, whose story makes it clear with pain how difficult it is to be different in a community where conformity is everything and homosexuality is still considered a biblical abomination by fundamentalists, many of whom occupy the mainstream of unionist politics.

The most interesting voices here belong to the people who have taken the biggest step from one system of political belief often inherited to another. Sarah Laverty, a Green party member, grew up a trade unionist in a Ballymoney Protestant, but now describes herself as a left-wing, progressive, feminist, socialist. Her frustration with Northern Ireland opposition policy is palpable. You retreat back to the old division, she says wearily, noticing how the traumas of the recent past thus inform the stagnation of the present. It is really quite tiring to be a young person trying to get involved. But, you know, people are bored of orange and green. They really, really are. My generation is upset by this.

This frustration with things as they are is a constant in this fascinating and constantly provocative book. It may be the main reason why, as McKay points out, the progressive, inter-community party, the pro-EU Alliance under Naomi Long is currently gaining support from disillusioned unionists. Alone among the main parties, he takes no position on the constitutional issue. This may ultimately prove unstable given the rapidly changing demographics, but, for now, it represents the kind of paradigm shift in political thought that is needed to make real progress.

Meanwhile, unionist anxiety is turning to anger and, on the ground in loyal areas, riots and threats of violent resistance by paramilitaries, who have been an ominous presence in recent anti-protocol protests. One can only hope that pragmatic voices echoing throughout this book will prevail, but the turbulent 100-year-old historic Northern Ireland suggests otherwise.