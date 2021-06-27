International
Belarus dictator floods EU with migrants in retaliation for sanctions
Some of the asylum seekers detained at the border had their Belarusian visas dated the same day, making Lithuanians think the visas could have been issued on the plane before being dumped at the Lithuanian border.
Lithuanian authorities interviewing migrants say they paid unnamed individuals in their home countries between $ 2,000 and $ 4,000 for a travel package from Baghdad to the EU border.
Belarusian border guards have been ignoring prayers and desperate questions from their counterparts for weeks. Some of them told Lithuanians about asylum seekers: Maybe those people fell from the sky, said Mr. Abromavicius.
While the Lithuanian Interior Minister was talking to the Telegraph on the phone, he was told a group of 42 people had been seen near the border.
Let us imagine how difficult it would be to cross (to Lithuania) without being noticed by the Belarusian side.
Belarusian border guards deny the allegations, saying they comply with all regulations and agreements with border guard agencies of neighboring states.
Rights activists working with refugees in Belarus describe the sudden rise of asylum seekers from the Middle East as unprecedented and show the hallmarks of an organized effort.
It seems that someone in Belarus is promoting this as a way to Europe, Alyona Chekhovich, a lawyer at the Belarusian NGO Human Constanta, which provides legal aid to foreign nationals in Belarus, told the Telegraph.
We have never seen such a flow before.
As Lithuanian authorities begin talks with Iraq over a possible readmission agreement and hope to discourage asylum seekers, who they say were deceived by the regime, from traveling to Lithuania, Ms Chekhovich sees no way the EU can discourage people from flock to Belarus
It will be hard to discourage people from coming here, she said.
The Belarusian dictator, who has ruled the country since 1994, has hinted at arming desperate asylum seekers and dumping them on the EU’s doorstep.
They are urging us to protect them against smugglers, drugs, Mr Lukashenko told the EU in an emotional speech at a World War II anniversary event in western Belarus on Tuesday.
I can not help but ask: are you crazy? You have launched a hybrid war against us and now you want us to protect you as we have protected you before?
He also referred to the hundreds of millions of dollars that Belarus has spent to protect the border with the EU.
He either lies or is poorly informed about his country’s international obligations, Mr. told the Telegraph. Adomenas, Deputy Foreign Minister, citing an agreement on border control and readmission of illegal migrants that Belarus signed with the EU exactly a year ago.
The rise of asylum seekers also appears to be at a curious time with EU discussions on sanctions against Belarus.
Lithuania did not see any illegal border crossings for several days before Monday, when the EU approved the fourth package of sanctions against the regime, said Mr. Adomenas, Deputy Foreign Minister. After that, they’ve gotten 50 people a day again, which is more than half of what we’ve seen over a whole year, he said.
We know that Lukashenko will send more refugees if he decides to further punish Lithuania.
picture credit
