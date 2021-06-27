Elephant March: China’s deceptive herd notes habitat loss

Beijing – A gigantic journey across southern China by a herd of elephants that has dazzled the world with their playful madness has brought to the fore the loss of their habitat and conservation challenges.

Heavy mammals have traveled about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from their home on one of the longest animal migrations of its kind recorded in China.

Scientists are still puzzled by what prompted the elephants to leave their home in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, bordering Laos.

Since launching in the spring of last year they have stolen shops and violated crops worth over $ 1 million, and thousands of residents have been evacuated from their streets.

“For some reason, these elephants thought their traditional home was no longer suitable … and they were just left to find somewhere else,” Ahimsa Campos-Arceiz, an elephant specialist at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, told AFP.

“But they did not have a destination in mind. They are just moving around trying to find a place that will work for them. “

Officials have been following the haunted herd of drones all the time, worried they could go on a rampage if stressed.

Elephants rely on ultrasonic sound – the vibration of their feet – to communicate, but in cities they can be easily confused due to vehicle noises.

“What surprised me the most is that these elephants are very healthy and look very happy despite wandering in densely populated, unfamiliar areas,” said Campos-Arceiz.

“These elephants are very lively, which shows me that they are fine,” he added.

Wood destruction

Forests in southwestern Yunnan province where elephants came from are rapidly giving way to rubber and tea plantations, and herds have been marooned into detached reserves.

China is one of the few countries in the world where the endangered Asian elephant population is growing, due to strict anti-poaching laws and conservation efforts.

The number of wild elephants in the country has doubled to over 300 animals in the last three decades.

But their habitats have shrunk by nearly two-thirds over the same period, said Zhang Li, a professor of ecology at Peking Normal University.

Habitat fragmentation – with hydropower plants and highways blocking old migration routes – makes it difficult to find companions and socialize.

Electric fences built to protect villagers also risk harming stray animals.

Deforestation has led to an increase in conflicts between elephants and villagers in the region in recent years.

From 2013 to 2019, more than 70 people were trampled to death and dozens were injured by predatory elephants in Yunnan, according to data from the local wildlife office.

Duty mamuth

Scientists are not sure if a changing landscape was the impetus for the herd migration, which has made them famous online and attracted international media to follow the march.

Fans have been mocked by videos showing a matriarch rescuing a calf from a gutter and one where elephants line up in a yard to drink water with one successfully lighting a tap with his luggage.

State TV launched a video broadcast with the elephant live 24/7 to follow the movements of 15 animals, involving two calves born on the street.

But with elephants showing no sign of returning home or settling in a new location, wildlife officials’ attempts to direct them could be dangerous, experts warn.

Using trucks with pineapple and sugar cane for their bait can irreversibly soften the herd.

“It’s like teaching a child to eat sugar,” said Wang Hongxin of Peking Normal University.

During his surveys of elephant habitats in Yunnan, Wang has seen how “elephant canteens” planted with corn, bamboo and wild bananas to discourage animals from stolen fields have changed their diet, making them more prone to disease.

“The current march highlights the threats facing Asian elephants,” he added, warning of conflicts over whether habitat size would be further reduced.

“People need to retreat and let the earth turn wild.”

