The 31st Hawaii International Tropical Fruit Conference Coming in October: Kauai Now: Kauai News & Information

The 31st International Tropical Fruit Conference in Hawaii will be virtual and personal this year. Entitled “Mango Creators and Food Preservers,” the conference will be held October 8-9 at the Maui County Business Resource Center, located at St. Alaihi 110 in Kahului. Furthermore, mini sessions and tours will take place in Molokai, Oahu, Kauai, Hilo and Kona October 10-14. Aimed at farmers, educators, orchard managers and proponents of sustainable agriculture, the multi-day conference is presented worldwide by the Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers (HTFG) and is open to the public. Videos for the 2021 presentations will be posted at htfg.org. Conference 2021 provides an overview of agro-visiting researchers and experts who share information and lead interesting sessions on a variety of fruit-related topics. Attendees will be able to enter into discussions on the Tatura coffee system, avocados, advanced dehydration and canning methods, breeding techniques and unusual fruits with future economic potential. Steve Brady will deliver the keynote address, Mango World with Jane Tai and HTFG CEO Ken Love delivering a presentation on Processing and Using Your Fruit to Develop Award Winners, Value Added Products. A tour with farmer Jordan Longman at the HTFG Depot will cover fruit fly trapping and pruning techniques used in Australia and Japan. A retired internist, Brady has collected and grown all kinds of tropical and exotic fruits for over six decades. He helped create the Naples Botanical Garden and was the curator of his collection of Tropical Fruits and Nutritional Plants. A resident of Sunshine State, Brady gives an annual mango hour to the University of Florida, the Food and Agriculture Institute, and training classes for master gardeners. The conference was made possible with the support of the Hawaii, Kauai County Department of Agriculture and HTFG members from across the state. Registration forms and timetable are available at www.HTFG.org or emailing love at [email protected] or Mark Suiso at [email protected]







