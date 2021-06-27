Milton Keynes: Police shot dead a man after finding a child injured





A man has died after police fired a gun at a property in Milton Keynes where a second man was found dead and a small child was seriously injured.

The Thames Valley Police (TVP) said in a statement that officers were called to an address in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, around 9.40am on Saturday morning and made a forced entry after acting on information provided by a witness.

Inside they found a man in his 30s, who was later confirmed dead, as well as a child who had serious injuries. Thames Valley Police have launched an investigation into a serious incident in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes. The IOPC has also launched an investigation into the incident. More details are contained in our press release:https://t.co/UOdEK2J9Ko pic.twitter.com/FcZL6wLVgj – TVP Milton Keynes (@tvp_mk) June 26, 2021 They also found a man in his 20s, with the force saying it was understandable that officers placed a Taser before shooting the man. The man then sought first aid and treatment from ambulance crews but was pronounced dead at the scene, TVP said. The young child was taken to hospital. Police said the relatives of the dead men had been notified and that officers were likely to stand guard outside the property for several days. The Independent Police Conduct Office (IOPC) confirmed that it had received a recommendation from TVP and said its investigation was “at a very early stage and no further information can be provided at this time”. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident,” the IOPC statement added. TVP Assistant Police Chief Christian Bunt said: “What happened this morning can only be described as absolutely tragic and will undoubtedly have an impact on the community. “Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident. “Our main crime unit is working closely with the IOPC to understand exactly what happened. More than 1,500 police officers and staff have faced examination by the IOPC for their conduct in two years. Our new results reports describe what our investigations reveal and what happens after misconduct and criminal proceedings.https://t.co/cv1tNT97Lr pic.twitter.com/5xS3qZT6PT – Independent Police Conduct Office (@policeconduct) May 13, 2021 “At this stage no one else is being asked about this investigation and we are looking to support everyone involved. “Community members will see an increased police presence. We will ask anyone who has any concerns or information to speak to one of our uniformed officers. “We are also asking members of the public who may have information please call 101 or report online citing reference 20210626-0652 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos