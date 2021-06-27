US fight against Covid threatened by growing vaccine gap in the south | Coronavirus

In the United States, to bring the long-awaited end to the Covid-19 pandemic, federal and state health officials have called on all Americans to get vaccinated. But amid stagnation levels of national vaccines, some southern states have lagged behind when it comes to vaccinating their populations, raising fears of deepening regional disparities.

This raises the prospect that for a complex network of reasons, most of the southern US will continue to experience the pandemic in a different way than the rest of America. This is particularly troubling as the south contains more communities that are more vulnerable to the virus.

Some southern states, especially in more rural communities, have vaccination rates that are below the national average, according to the data provided by the New York Times. In Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, less than 50% of adults have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, and other southern states are currently behind national vaccination levels.

Everyone was swimming against a strong current, in some areas, or a fairly strong resistance due to the nature of people who think together and strengthen suspicions about [the] vaccines in their daily conversations with friends and family who are resistant to vaccination, said Dr Michael Saag, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Last week Joe Biden and Jill Biden made separate trips to southern states to visit vaccination sites and encourage people in the region to get the vaccine.

Jill Biden holds the hand of a nervous patient when she receives a vaccine at Jackson State University in Mississippi. Photos: Tom Brenner / Reuters

The reasons for the gap in vaccination rates between the northern and southern states are varied and complicated. Vaccine reluctance, either given an underestimation of the pandemic in general or the fear of rapidly evolving technology, has been a roadblock for many. Combined with a generally poor medical infrastructure and many southern state officials providing mixed alert for vaccinations, lower vaccination levels in the south continue.

There are many different parts that play a role in why we are here, said Dr Susan Hassig, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

Even among the complexities behind the reasons for lower vaccination rates, the consequences remain clear. wide wholesale of Covid-19 persistent deaths are among unvaccinated people. The Delta variant of Covid-19, a more contagious and deadly coronavirus seed that is currently on the rise, poses an additional threat in the pockets of people who do not get the vaccine.

Under the political currents behind vaccine reluctance it is hard to get lost.

Throughout the pandemic, Republican politicians at the local and federal levels have made efforts to end Covid-19 health measures such as wearing masks and social distancing in favor of reopening businesses. Recently, Republican governors have dropped concerns about low levels of vaccination, including Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, despite Mississippi having the lowest vaccination rates in the entire country.

The data also suggest that those who live in rural areas, republican fortresses, and white Republicans in general, they tend to be more resistant to the idea of ​​vaccination. According to Forbes, the 16 states that have met the July 4 goal of at least 70% of their adult population receiving a Covid-19 vaccine voted for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. Moreover, southern cities like New Orleans, such as noted by Hassig, which are usually more liberal, have much higher vaccination rates than their rural counterparts.

The common denominator is that these are fortified republican states. These are all deep red states, so what he was seeing in the US is partisan division over vaccination rates, said Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of the Center for Vaccines Development at Texas Children’s Hospital.

But reducing reluctance to an extension of political identity may miss other nuances inherent in vaccine resistance. For many in the south, especially the communities they have limited access according to information often online Covid-19, fear of vaccines short-term and long-term impact may lead to hesitation, according to Hassig. Similarly, mistrust and confusion about public health information can foster vaccine resistance for many, a feeling divided by political divisions.

Hesitation is one [catch-all] term that is a front for a highly heterogeneous set of components that each needs its own approach to address, Hassig said.

Structural inequalities in southern communities, including limited medical infrastructure, may also be an explanation for lower vaccination rates.

Southern states, in urban and rural communities, may also struggle with a lack of health infrastructure, restricting persons from accessing vaccine information and the ability to schedule an appointment.

People arrive to get Covid-19 vaccines at a vaccination clinic in Fairfax, Virginia. Photos: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images

In rural areas across the US there are hospital deserts where no medical facility exists for many miles. Rural communities AND many southern cities such as Atlanta and Memphis may also have pharmacy deserts, areas where a pharmacy is difficult to reach.

Moreover, uninsured people, who are less likely to be associated with a health care provider who can provide information on the Covid vaccination process, are disproportionately concentrated in the south, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Especially for black and brown residents in the south, who are disproportionately affected by the lack of pharmacies and health insurance, vaccination clinics tend to be located far away. from communities colored, making the vaccination process even more difficult.

In the face of low vaccination levels, responses have changed. At a federal level, the Biden administration has implemented programs and campaigns specifically aimed at encouraging vaccines in the region. Biden and the Vice President, Kamala Harris, have also each made trips to southern states in an effort to raise vaccination rates ahead of the July 4 target.

Local health officials have also taken targeted steps to increase the amount of vaccines in their communities, relying on community leaders to encourage vaccinations and spread myths, as well as implementing pop-up vaccination clinics, sometimes mobile, in hard-to-reach communities.

But with the growing threat of the Delta variant and the vaccination gap in the south slowly narrowing, experts are worried about how to make southern people faster, especially people of color, vaccinated and protected.

All of those things have been used almost a lot, at least in my community, that I have seen first hand and it is effective up to a point, but we are not getting where we need to be in relation to a section of people in our state who have been vaccinated, Saag said.