Colombia offers $ 800,000 reward for information on helicopter attack | FARC News





The helicopter carrying President Duque was shot down near the border with Venezuela on Friday.

The Colombian government is offering a ransom of nearly $ 800,000 for information leading to the capture of those behind a helicopter bombing of President Ivan Duque near the border with Venezuela on Friday. The helicopter was approaching Cucuta airport on a flight from Sardinata when several shots apparently from rifles were fired at it. Duque was flying with Defense Minister Diego Molano, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios and other officials at the time. No one on board was injured, but photos released by the presidents’ offices showed the tail and main blade had been hit. A reward of up to 3 billion Colombian pesos [$796,000] is being offered for information leading to those responsible for this terrorist attack, Molano said on Saturday in a video posted on social media. Gen. Jorge Vargas, the national police chief, said a search team sent to a neighborhood near Cucuta found an AK-47 rifle and a 7.62 caliber bearing the Venezuelan Armed Forces insignia. We offer a reward of up to 3,000 million pesos for information that allows those responsible for the attack on the president to be found @IvanDuque. We call the union of Colombians with #ForcaPublike to defeat terrorism together: @Diego_Molano pic.twitter.com/jU7C8p9RZQ Mindefensa (@mindefensa) June 26, 2021 Translation: We offer a reward of up to 3,000 million pesos [$796,000] for information that allows finding those responsible for the attack against President @IvanDuque. We call for the unification of Colombians with the #Public Force to defeat terrorism together, Molano said. Duque has repeatedly accused Venezuelan Socialist leader Nicolas Maduro of harboring Colombian dissidents and armed rebel fighters. Bogota and Caracas severed diplomatic relations shortly after Duque, a conservative, came to power in 2018. Our state is strong Earlier Friday, Duque had attended an event in the Catatumbo region, one of the top areas of head growth in a country that is the world’s leading exporter of cocaine. Prohibitions by the disbanded rebel group FARC, an active militant group called the National Liberation Army (ELN), and other armed groups have been fighting for revenue from drug trafficking along the long and porous border with Venezuela. We are not afraid of violence or acts of terrorism, Duque said after the attack on his machete. Our state is strong. Colombia has experienced some of its worst violence in years, especially in rural areas, including the border area.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos