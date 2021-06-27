Trudy Rubin: What Americans should learn from the closure of China in the latest pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong

As Senate Republicans were blocking a bill to expand voting rights for Americans, the Chinese government was destroying Apple Daily, the pro-democracy tabloid that campaigned for greater voting rights in Hong Kong.

The comparison is worth making, because of the way China has systematically fragmented Hong Kong’s democratic freedoms over the past year. Under the cover of a new national security law, and COVID-19, Beijing has reduced voting rights while arresting pro-democracy activists and seizing the media.

This should be a sharp reminder of the current threats to America’s democratic institutions. Our threats do not come from Beijing but from within by GOP leaders undermining the concept of free and fair elections in an attempt to manipulate the system in their favor.

But a look at the tragedy that happened to the Apple Daily should remind us that we must continue to fight to preserve and protect the electoral freedoms we are still fortunate to possess.

Apple Dailys owner Jimmy Lai fought to preserve democracy even though he was a middle-aged David against a large Beijing Goliath. He could end up just like he did in prison.

Yet even Lai never expected the pro-democracy Hong Kongs to be suppressed so quickly, nor would his newspaper close.

A wealthy clothing mogul, he founded Apple Daily in 1995 as a tabloid that combined scandal with anti-corruption investigations by local officials and ongoing attacks on the Chinese Communist Party. Instead of enjoying his fortunes and keeping his mouth shut like most Hong Kong businessmen, he fought for voting rights.

The crushing Apple Daily, one of the most widely read newspapers in Hong Kong, consistently campaigned for expanded elections. Beijing had promised this expansion in the Hong Kong Basic Law when the territory was returned from Britain to China in 1997. The law included the gradual expansion of the universal suffrage for the election of Hong Kong chief executive, a promise Beijing continued to delay and has now been dropped. down.

When I met Lai in November 2019 at his airy, sunlit home on a Hong Kong hill, his newspaper was a major supporter of the large pro-democracy protests that had erupted over a proposed law to allow extradition of Hong Kong to be tried in mainland Chinese Courts. Hong Kong Democrats value their own independent courts which operate under a normal British system, not under the control of the Communist Party.

Lai was (previously) concerned that some students had turned violent, out of frustration, and that Beijing would use this as an excuse for a coup. I have written that we can not take the law into our own hands, he said.

But the fundamental problem, he continued, was that Beijing made no sense why pro-Democrats wanted their freedoms. The rule of law is a fundamental Western value, he said, over tea and biscuits. Beijing sees this through the prism of very different values. Their idea is to suppress violence, not solve the problem.

They do not see why what we seek is so important. If 1.4 billion can live peacefully under a more authoritarian rule, and we have semi-autonomy and cause much more trouble.

He was optimistic, however, that the Hong Kong Democrats could move toward wider voting through the local elections in the fall of 2019. You do not get universal suffrage without long-term resistance, he insisted. And indeed, the local elections were a triumph for the pro-democracy camp over the pro-Beijing parties, creating the momentum for another victory in the upcoming legislative elections.

Nervous about the progress of democracies, Beijing postponed legislative elections for a year and arrested almost all pro-democracy leaders. Where young people once studied the Basic Law, they now have to take courses in patriotic education.

And Beijing jailed Lai last year under the new security law. Earlier this month, hundreds of police officers raided the newspaper editorial office, seizing computers, freezing its assets and arresting its editors-in-chief and one of its columnists. The newspaper was finally forced to close on Wednesday.

All of this makes Lais’s words even more important to Americans, especially those who have forgotten what democracy means (by a small d).

Undoubtedly beyond the trade war (US) with China will be a long-term conflict with China, a rivalry of opposing values, he told me. Hong Kong is doing the first battle in this Cold War because we share the same values.

He urged Americans to stand for those values, as an example to others who supported them for their people. America should not be ashamed of its moral authority, of its values. Express them.

And he described how he had visited the beaches in Normandy, saying that those beaches symbolized the America we were looking for, that fought for freedom.

As Lai sits in jail, his newspaper silent, facing a possible life, his example should remind us of pro-Democrats in Hong Kong who still hope America sets a democratic example, even if it does not saves them from despots in a short time run

In recent years, we have failed to set that example. The stigma of the GOP’s Big Lie and its January 6 cover still overshadows any U.S. attempt to present itself as a democratic model.

But if Jimmy Lai can continue to fight for democratic values ​​against the odds that make us dwarfs, how can we do less?

Trudy Rubin is a columnist and board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer.