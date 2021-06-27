In the new scheme, eight curved SC families in Telangana to receive money directly into bank accounts – The New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: The State government is ready to launch another populist scheme. About eight Lake families planned in the State will be selected by lot and the money will be deposited directly into their bank accounts under the “CM Exit Empowerment Scheme”. Ahead of the one-day meeting to discuss the planned scheme on Sunday, Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Saturday that each year, some SC beneficiaries from families below the poverty line (BPL) would be selected by lot and the money deposited in the accounts of their banking, in the sum lines of Rythu Bandhu and Aasara pensions. The guidelines for the scheme will be finalized at Sunday’s meeting, Rao announced. He said Rs 1,000 kronor will be spent under the scheme this year to help raise eight ancient SC families. The Prime Minister informed the outline of the scheme for the District Collectors at a preparatory meeting in Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, in Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. He directed that all MLAs and MLCs should spend their constituency development funds (CDF) only after receiving approval from the responsible Minister of the district in question. Rao also announced that the government will allocate $ 2 billion in emergency funds to each minister and $ 1 to each district collector to take development work in towns and villages. The KCR questions the delay in the works of Palle Pragathi Accordingly, the Finance Department issued an order for the release of Rs 1 Crore in 32 districts, excluding Hyderabad, for the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programs, which would be taken for ten days from 1 July throughout The state. The Prime Minister wanted Panchayat Raj officials to have a summary of why the work undertaken under Palle Pragathi had remained unfinished, despite the State government supporting the department. He instructed County Collectors that while the government had built new Collection offices, the old buildings should be used for public purposes. For each loop population, a vegetarian and non-vegetarian market would be created, he said. Rao further said a “state chamber” would be set up in each District Collector’s office for the Prime Minister, Ministers and other state-level officials to conduct reviews during their visits to the districts. Each collector’s office will be equipped with two helicopters. District inventories related to other lands and properties will be prepared by the end of July. An asset officer would be appointed for each district, who would work under the chief secretary, Rao said.

