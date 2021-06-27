Fully vaccinated positive woman tests for Delta Plus in Rajasthan, recover





The sample of 65-year-old women was sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, on May 30 for genome sorting, and its diagnostic test report was taken in Bikaner on Friday.



A 65-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated in the Bikaner region of Rajasthan tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2, making it the first case of mutant virus infection in the country. The woman, who had taken both doses of Covaxin, has recovered from the disease. Her sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on May 30 for genome sorting, and her diagnostic test report was taken in Bikaner on Friday. Bikaner Chief of Medicine and Health OP Chahar said it was the first confirmed case of Delta Plus in Rajasthan, although the woman was asymptomatic and had fully recovered. Sardar Patel Medical College in Bikaner had sent 10 random samples of COVID-19 patients, including that of a sexagenarian woman, to the NIV for genome sorting. The woman and her three family members, who were previously diagnosed with COVID-19, were cured at home without any institutional treatment. A micro-control area has been established around the woman’s residence and intensive tracking of contacts has begun. Dr. Chahar said that although recent samples collected from the woman’s family had tested negative for COVID-19, Department of Health teams were conducting door-to-door surveys in the area as a preliminary step. Although the case of the Delta Plus variant is about a month old, we are taking all precautionary measures to rule out the presence of any chain of virus infection, said Dr. Chahar. Department of Health teams have found 41 people with flu-like illnesses in the area and all those who tested positive in the past month will be tested again. Minister of Health and Health Raghu Sharma said the State government was vigilant about the Delta Plus variant and had taken action to prevent its spread. He said the samples were being tested on the defined structure of the newly created genome at Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur to know more about the variant in order to determine the treatment protocol.

