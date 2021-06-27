The misery and cases of the Myanmar Covid-19 are gone; eight more deaths are reported





YANGON, June 26 (Xinhua / Reuters): Myanmar reported 783 new cases of Covid-19 and eight more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing total infections to 152,356 and deaths to 3,290, according to a report. by the Ministry of Health and Sports on Saturday evening (June 26). Over 2.7 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far. A total of 135,050 patients were discharged from hospitals after another 271 patients recovered on Saturday. Meanwhile, an order to stay at home, which will take effect on Sunday, was placed by the ministry in Shan State’s Lashio neighborhood on Saturday as the settlement has recently seen an increase in daily Covid-19 cases. The ministry has placed house arrest orders in 10 neighborhoods across the country so far. To add to the country’s troubles, some 230,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Myanmar and need help, the United Nations said on Thursday, as a large ethnic armed group expressed concern about military force, civilian deaths and an escalating conflict. Myanmar has been in crisis since a February 1 coup toppled an elected government, sparking nationwide outrage that has led to protests, killings and bombings and fighting on several fronts between newly formed civilian troops and armies. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said relief operations were ongoing but were hampered by armed conflict, violence and insecurity in the country. She said 177,000 people were displaced in Karen state on the border with Thailand, 103,000 last month, while more than 20,000 people were sheltered in 100 displacement areas after fighting between the People’s Defense Forces and the military in the state of Chin on the border with India. Several thousand people had fled fighting in the northern states of Kachin and Shan, regions with established ethnic minority armies with a long history of hostilities with the military.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos