Brave water balls, Punjab and Harana farmers march against new farm laws – The New Indian Express





CHANDIGARH: Many protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana on Saturday staged protest marches against the Center’s three farm laws even when police used a water cannon to disperse growers as they broke down barricades on the Chandigarh-Mohali border. Farmers also submitted memoranda to the governors of both demanding the repeal of the laws. Farmers coming from Mohali, led by BKU (Rajewal Group), Punjab, President Balbir Singh Rajewal, entered the city breaking layers of police barricades on the Punjab-Chandigarh border while facing the water cannon. A protester could be seen climbing on top of a water cannon vehicle and marching into the city on the way to Punjab Raj Bhawan before stopping at Madhya Marg, 2 km from the official residence of Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore. There, Rajewal submitted the memorandum, addressed to the governor, to DCP Chandigarh. READ ALSO | Seven months of farmers’ protests: Leaders unwilling to step down say they will end in unrest if agricultural laws are repealed Farmers from Haryana, led by BKU (Chaduni) Haryana leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Samyukt Kisan Morcha member Yogendra Yadav, headed towards the city from the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway but were stopped at the border. Chaduni and Yadav handed the memorandum to an official to hand it over to Governor Haryana. After handing over the memoranda, the farmers’ leaders called on the protesters to return home. Most farmers were spotted without masks and not following the proper behavior for Covid. A heavy police force was deployed in and around Chandigarh to stop protesters heading towards Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhavans, officials said. Barricades were set up in many places to prevent farmers coming from Mohali and Panchkula from heading towards Chandigarh. Earlier addressing the rally in Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Rajewal criticized the Modi-led government over the three farm legislation and claimed that the Central government intended to “hand over agriculture” to corporate houses. Independent MLA by Haryana Sombir Sangwan, who was present at Gurdwara Nada Sahib, said the farm laws will “destroy” the farming community.

