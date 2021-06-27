Schools Must Upload Reasoning Document, Request Admission to Delhi HC





A petition has been filed in the High Court in Delhi drafted by Justice for All through attorneys Shikha Sharma Bagga and Khagesh B Jha seeking guidance for schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to publish the justification document for class evaluation criteria 10 students. Prayer has asked schools to do this before calculating the score and uploading grades to the CBSE portal as this transparency will spur the assessment process, the ANI news agency reported. The prayer further added that “students can access it and can raise their grievances with the board in a timely manner along with the rectified grievance mechanism by the board for students.” Scheduled to be heard on Monday, June 28 from the holiday courthouse of the Delhi High Court, theplea has shifted to an ongoing Public Interest (PIL) lawsuit that has sought direction to modify the assessment policy for students of grade 10, based on internal assessments conducted by each school The prayer stated that in case of any mistake by the teacher during the introduction of grades, there is no way to address any correction of the complaints, therefore, by issuing the reasoning document, this will increase the transparency for the students. The CBSE had asked the schools to form an eight-member committee consisting of a principal and seven teachers to complete the results. CBSE grade 10 grades will be calculated for a total of 100 grades, of which 20 grades will be based on internal assessment and 80 grades based on their performance in various exams conducted by the school throughout the year. The 80 grades will be further divided into three sections consisting of 10 grades for the periodic exam / unit, 30 points for the semi-annual / midterm exams and 40 points for the pre-board exams. For schools that have completed more than one exam in each category, the results committee will determine how many points will be awarded for each exam. Candidates who are not satisfied with the points will be allowed to take the written exam when the pandemic situation normalizes. Students will also be awarded ash grades if they are unable to obtain minimum passing grades. Even after being awarded grades of grace, if a student is unable to meet the eligibility criteria, he / she will be placed in the Essential Repetition or Division category. Schools are given until June 30 to submit grades. The board has also allowed schools to hold a one-on-one telephone assessment with students who can fail any exams throughout the year. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

