The devastated grandfather relives a tragic cry when he is told that his 14-year-old granddaughter had died

Courtney Ellis, 14, was fatally injured in a crash in St Helens, Merseyside in September last year, and her heartbroken grandfather David Ellis described how he was 'numb' after being told the tragic news

A heartbroken grandmother whose little granddaughter was killed by a dangerous driver has spoken out about how he remained numb after being told of the teenager’s death.

Courtney Ellis, 14, was fatally injured in a crash on Blackbrook Road in St Helens, Merseyside shortly before 10pm on Sept. 19 last year.

Last week marked what would have been Courtney’s 15th birthday and grandfather David Ellis has said his family “will never be the same” again. Liverpool Echo reports.

David, 67, said: “I was watching Talented Britain, my wife was upstairs watching her programs and the next minute I have a phone call saying ‘better get down here, Courtney has been killed. The police are here and the ambulances are here ‘

“We were devastated. I was just numb. I called my son and he was heartbroken.

















“We can not put it into words, it ‘s just awful, even to this day. My wife, my son – it’ s just a constant thing. We’ve never been the same since.

“My son will never be the same, we will never be the same again. He ‘s just heartbroken all the time, whenever you think about it.

“She was 14 years old, you can’t turn your head around her. When she died, some of us also died.”

Courtney, from Haydock in St Helens, had been in a park with a friend and her sister before she was hit by a vehicle on Blackbrook Road.

She was rushed to Whiston Hospital but later died from her injuries.



















At the time, Merseyside Police arrested two teens in connection with her death, who were later released from custody and investigations are ongoing.

Courtney David’s grandfather said the teenager wanted to become a mom and was a “proper proper girl”.

“She was a lovely girl. She was great,” he said.

“She was always laughing and messing up all the time. She was dead with bubbles. She always liked pets, she liked animals, she was on the run.

“The release of the balloons was on Wednesday when it would be 15. The number of people who came, the girl with the balloon, must have been over a hundred of them.”













To mark what would have been Courtney’s 15th birthday, hundreds of her family and friends gathered last week for a balloon launch.

Courtney Colin’s father said it was an “incredibly difficult day to go through”.

“This is the first birthday for my daughter Courtney since she passed away last September,” he said. “She would have been 15 on June 16. I knew it would be a very difficult day to pass.

“So a lot of Courtney friends show up for the balloon launch. They were so respectful and really made Courtney proud.

“It was very exciting but perfect to celebrate the first birthday since she left us. Her sister did the counting to release the balloons and while sailing her friends played a beautiful song.”

“I can not thank the people of Haydock and Blackbrook enough for their continued support and for the messages we have received.”