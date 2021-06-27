BJP MLA calls Maneka Gandhi ‘despised woman’ for allegedly abusive vet call





Ajay Vishnoi, a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, wrote on Twitter on Saturday to criticize Maneka Gandhi, a Member of Parliament from the same party, for her allegedly abusive call to a veterinarian. The words that Maneka Gandhi used against the veterinarian Dr. Vikas Sharma recently will not prove that Jabalpur Veterinary College is despised. But they prove that Maneka Gandhi is an absolutely despised woman. “I am ashamed that she is a member of my party (not a leader),” Vishnoi wrote on Twitter. ,, () Ajay Vishnoi (@AjayVishnoiBJP) June 26, 2021 Vishnoi also said he was ashamed that Maneka Gandhi is an MP of his party. On Wednesday, veterinarians across the country had observed a ‘black day’ to protest against BJP MP Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi over the issue. WHAT IS JUST THE ISSUE? Recently, alleged audio clips of former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi abusing and threatening three veterinarians appeared on social media. In one of the clips, Gandhi allegedly accused Dr. Vikas Sharma, a veterinarian from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, of performing a botched operation on a dog. The conversation reportedly took place on June 17th. The female voice in the audio clip can be heard saying, “If the dog dies, I will revoke your license,” before abusing the doctor. READ ALSO: Rajasthan: 2 men arrested for cutting dog legs using ax, recording crime on camera Maneka Gandhi allegedly asked the doctor for his last name and went on to call him ‘stain’ in the name of his family. “What does your father do? Is he a gardener or a guard? Are you writing?” She allegedly asked. In another clip, the BJP MP and animal rights activist allegedly threatened to close another veterinary clinic. The Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) criticized him over this controversy and has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla about Gandhi’s non-parliamentary behavior. Maneka Gandhi has not yet commented on the matter. (With data from Dhiraj Shah) READ ALSO: Rahul Gandhi loves the company of dumb people and his dog: Rupjyoti Kurmi







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos