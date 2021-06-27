Connect with us

International

Shiv Sena claims that BJP uses central investigation agencies to put pressure on rivals

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

 


Shiv Sena in her Saamana spokesperson threw an dig into the actions of central agencies. (File)

Mumbai (Maharashtra):

Shiv Sena on Sunday criticized the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly using the CBI and ED to put pressure on non-BJP governments and political opponents in the country.

“Even in the pre-independence period, people were not afraid of British tyrannical rule. Today rich politicians, industrialists appear before the ‘ED’ and ‘CBI’. The ruling party uses such mechanisms to put pressure on opponents,” Shiv Tha Sena said. in her mouth Saamana.

Shiv Sena said Maharashtra police and experts have a ‘clear opinion’ that ED entered the house of former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh illegally for the raid.

“A large contingent of Central Police has surrounded Deshmukh’s house. ED acted as if Deshmukh was a dachshund of the Chambal Valley … This entry is illegal, Maharashtra Police and experts have a clear opinion. But no one is ready to speak out and stand against ED, “she declared.

“This is a direct attack on Maharashtra autonomy,” Saamana added.

The editorial further referred to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s letter to Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray and asked, “Why is Sarnaik concerned after bringing a breach of privilege against Arnab Goswami?”

“ED started harassing Sarnaik, saying there was a mistake in his land-related transactions. But now the biggest land fraud has come to light in the construction work of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Relatives of the Mayor of Ayodhya Hrishikesh Upadhyay took the land for a penny and sold it to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for a lot of rupees, which is also the subject of an investigation by the ‘ED’ or ‘CBI’, but all are free. to continue to be unnecessarily harassed, “she said.

It took a research of central agency actions and said, “It seems that ED and CBI were created only for states like Bengal and Maharashtra.”

Further speaking for Sarnaik, she said the Mhaharashtra MLA has been ‘running away’ for the past five months due to ED action against him and his family saying, “State governments cannot stop unnecessary central agency harassment of investigation, this is the greatest calamity of democracy! “

However, the party claimed that despite the ‘harassment’, Sarnaik would not join the BJP and said, “it is a misunderstanding that taking action against Pratap Sarnaik and his family will lead him to the BJP … Sarnaik has firmly said that I will fight only by staying in Shiv Sena! Seeing the condition of Pratap Saraik if anyone thinks that Shivsena’s condition will worsen, is their illusion “

She claimed that businessmen and politicians were summoned by ED to be questioned and questioned about “political entities keeping aside the subject of the original investigation”. “Everything that is asked has nothing to do with the original crime. It is a way of exerting pressure,” she said.

Shiv Sena also claimed that the CBI annexed the properties of Businessman Avinash Bhosale to put pressure on Maharashtra Deputy Prime Minister Ajit Pawar.

Activist Anjali Damania said the merger of businessman Avinash Bhosale’s properties was done only to put pressure on Ajit Pawar. Damania said that ‘Avinash Bhosle is close to Ajit Pawar, all these people know. “The order was issued by the BJP or the ‘ED’ Center. It seems that the CBI and ED are both agencies that are being used for political purposes,” she said.

“What Anjali Damania said next is very important,” Currently, if talks are going on with Shiv Sena under ‘Plan A’, then ‘Plan B’ is also ready, they are seen trying to put pressure on Ajit Pawar. They are. This is all a disgusting policy. Power must be given in any case, that is their motto! “, Added Shiv Sena.

“Institutions like ‘ED’ or ‘CBI’ must work impartially and independently,” Shiv Sena added.

The editorial also recalled the CBI actions against Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and said, “in the past, the CBI had tightened its noose against Amit Shah on various issues, not even letting him take bail. He had to live in exile for some all this was done because of the policy of revenge “. and added that BJP is using agencies to “harass” politicians and other parties.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: