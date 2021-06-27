Shiv Sena claims that BJP uses central investigation agencies to put pressure on rivals

Shiv Sena in her Saamana spokesperson threw an dig into the actions of central agencies. (File)

Mumbai (Maharashtra):

Shiv Sena on Sunday criticized the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly using the CBI and ED to put pressure on non-BJP governments and political opponents in the country.

“Even in the pre-independence period, people were not afraid of British tyrannical rule. Today rich politicians, industrialists appear before the ‘ED’ and ‘CBI’. The ruling party uses such mechanisms to put pressure on opponents,” Shiv Tha Sena said. in her mouth Saamana.

Shiv Sena said Maharashtra police and experts have a ‘clear opinion’ that ED entered the house of former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh illegally for the raid.

“A large contingent of Central Police has surrounded Deshmukh’s house. ED acted as if Deshmukh was a dachshund of the Chambal Valley … This entry is illegal, Maharashtra Police and experts have a clear opinion. But no one is ready to speak out and stand against ED, “she declared.

“This is a direct attack on Maharashtra autonomy,” Saamana added.

The editorial further referred to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s letter to Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray and asked, “Why is Sarnaik concerned after bringing a breach of privilege against Arnab Goswami?”

“ED started harassing Sarnaik, saying there was a mistake in his land-related transactions. But now the biggest land fraud has come to light in the construction work of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Relatives of the Mayor of Ayodhya Hrishikesh Upadhyay took the land for a penny and sold it to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for a lot of rupees, which is also the subject of an investigation by the ‘ED’ or ‘CBI’, but all are free. to continue to be unnecessarily harassed, “she said.

It took a research of central agency actions and said, “It seems that ED and CBI were created only for states like Bengal and Maharashtra.”

Further speaking for Sarnaik, she said the Mhaharashtra MLA has been ‘running away’ for the past five months due to ED action against him and his family saying, “State governments cannot stop unnecessary central agency harassment of investigation, this is the greatest calamity of democracy! “

However, the party claimed that despite the ‘harassment’, Sarnaik would not join the BJP and said, “it is a misunderstanding that taking action against Pratap Sarnaik and his family will lead him to the BJP … Sarnaik has firmly said that I will fight only by staying in Shiv Sena! Seeing the condition of Pratap Saraik if anyone thinks that Shivsena’s condition will worsen, is their illusion “

She claimed that businessmen and politicians were summoned by ED to be questioned and questioned about “political entities keeping aside the subject of the original investigation”. “Everything that is asked has nothing to do with the original crime. It is a way of exerting pressure,” she said.

Shiv Sena also claimed that the CBI annexed the properties of Businessman Avinash Bhosale to put pressure on Maharashtra Deputy Prime Minister Ajit Pawar.

Activist Anjali Damania said the merger of businessman Avinash Bhosale’s properties was done only to put pressure on Ajit Pawar. Damania said that ‘Avinash Bhosle is close to Ajit Pawar, all these people know. “The order was issued by the BJP or the ‘ED’ Center. It seems that the CBI and ED are both agencies that are being used for political purposes,” she said.

“What Anjali Damania said next is very important,” Currently, if talks are going on with Shiv Sena under ‘Plan A’, then ‘Plan B’ is also ready, they are seen trying to put pressure on Ajit Pawar. They are. This is all a disgusting policy. Power must be given in any case, that is their motto! “, Added Shiv Sena.

“Institutions like ‘ED’ or ‘CBI’ must work impartially and independently,” Shiv Sena added.

The editorial also recalled the CBI actions against Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and said, “in the past, the CBI had tightened its noose against Amit Shah on various issues, not even letting him take bail. He had to live in exile for some all this was done because of the policy of revenge “. and added that BJP is using agencies to “harass” politicians and other parties.

