COVID-19: Everything pregnant women need to know before getting the coronavirus vaccine





Prior to vaccination, pregnant women should be fully informed about long-term adverse reactions. In the latest statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the government has notified pregnant women in India that they can get vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus. Prior to that, the government had said that all pregnant women and those who are not safe for pregnancy should not get the Covid-19 vaccine as pregnant women were not part of the clinical trials conducted for the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. However, on May 28, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) recommended that pregnant women should get the vaccine because they are at a higher risk and there are more benefits than risks. But this must be administered in accordance with safety precautions. Prior to vaccination, pregnant women should be fully informed about long-term adverse reactions. To be sure, the safety of the fetal / child vaccine has not yet been established. After receiving the stroke, women should stay inside the vaccination facility for 30 minutes according to the post-vaccination observation rule. The government also stressed that the Coronavirus vaccine can be given at any time during pregnancy. Citing Dr Nupur Gupta, director, department of obstetrics and gynecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, a report by The Indian Express said pregnant women should only get vaccinated after consulting their gynecologist. Gupta said that after a massive increase in cases during the second wave, nods were given to vaccinate pregnant women. Vaccination will be done after all the pros and cons are discussed along with an urgent approval. A consent information form will be signed prior to vaccination. The doctor added that trials for vaccines among pregnant women have not yet begun. But still vaccination remains the best chance as 5 per cent of the Indian population are pregnant women. Women are given a choice and are advised to vaccinate themselves.







