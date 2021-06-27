The death toll in PH COVID-19 now stands at 24,372 while DOH registers 128 new deaths

MANILA, Philippines The country’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 24,372 with 128 new deaths reported by the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday.

The overall death toll is 1.74 percent of all new coronavirus cases, according to the DOH.

Moreover, 69 cases that were previously marked as recoveries were classified as death after final confirmation, the DOH noted.

Meanwhile, the total number of new coronavirus cases in the country is now at 1,397,992 as 6,096 new cases were added.

Of this number, 3.8 percent or 52,570 of all cases are still listed as active cases with the majority either mild or asymptomatic in 95.1 percent.

There are also 6,912 who recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,321,050, which is 94.5 percent of all cases.

All laboratories were operational, but three of them were unable to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Storage System, DOH said.

The Philippines is just behind Indonesia in terms of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia with 2,093,962 cases, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University COVID-19tracker.

The country is also second in deaths in the region, just behind Indonesia with 56,729 deaths recorded.

Since the post, global cases totaled 180.7 million, including 3.8 million deaths, according to the tracker.

/ MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here



What you need to know about Coronavirus.



For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Telephone Line: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.



The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited into current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .

Read Next