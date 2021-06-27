Bangkok, 9 provinces restrict movement to curb growing cases





In the face of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Thai capital has announced a ban on eating at home and gatherings of more than 20 people

BANGKOK – In the face of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Thai capital announced on Sunday a ban on eating at home and gathering of more than 20 people, in addition to closing construction sites and workers’ quarters in Bangkok and nine provinces. others. The measures will last for 30 days. Thailand reported 3,995 confirmed cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. The figures have doubled recently and health officials blame a lack of co-operation from migrant workers employed in construction and factories. The camps closed but workers hid in markets and communities and spread the disease, “said Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the Center for Situation Management at COVID-19. She said bubble and seal disease control measures had proved successful. within 28 days in the treatment of groups in Samut Sakhon province, south of Bangkok, but not in the capital. The situation has become critical as the number of hospital beds in Bangkok for critically ill COVID-19 patients is running out, despite the establishment of several field hospitals. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Friday that a proposal for a seven-day curfew for all of Bangkok has been rejected at the moment. Under the new restrictions, construction workers will be isolated in camps in Bangkok and five neighboring provinces and in the country’s four southernmost provinces, all virus hotspots. Supermarkets and shopping malls in Bangkok can stay open until 9pm, but food and drinks in restaurants are only allowed for departure. Seminars, meetings and parties are canceled. If more groups are discovered, the governor can close those communities. Travelers from 10 provinces, including Bangkok, will be isolated and quarantined. Meanwhile, authorities are planning to move forward with a plan to allow fully vaccinated foreign tourists to visit the southern tourist island of Phuket without passing a 14-day quarantine that is otherwise mandatory. Thailand is anxious to begin the recovery of its lucrative tourism industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. Thailand has administered about 8.66 million doses of vaccine, with about 9% of its 69 million people receiving at least one shot. Critics accuse the Prayuths government of failing to provide timely and adequate supplies of vaccines. He says Thailand now has deals that will provide enough vaccine for about 70% of its population by the end of the year.

