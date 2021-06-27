Olympic Rugby teams from around the world play in Carson – Daily News





Olympic rugby teams from around the world play in the final practice matches before the Tokyo Olympics during the seven-gold rugby pre-Olympic exhibition match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. A rugby player runs with the ball during an international match of the Gold Sevens pre-Olympic rugby exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributing Photograph)

Marcus Tupuloa of the United States, left, and Rodrigo Isgro go for a pass during a search for the International Paralympic Rugby Exhibition at Gold Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline – Birmingham, Contributing Photographs)

A rugby player bows before a game with the UK during a search for the Gold Sevens International Paralympic Rugby Exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Photo Contributors)

A player from the Great Britain team diverts the ball during an international search for rugby pre-Olympic exposure to Gold Sevens vs. Korea at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Photo Contributors)

Marcus Tupuloa of the United States, left, and Rodrigo Isgro of Argentina go for a pass during a search for the International Paralympic Rugby Exhibition at Gold Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributor Photos)

Korea and UK rugby players ahead of a game in an international quest for the Gold Sevens pre-Olympic rugby exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributing Photo )

Jordan Maryas during a search for the Gold Sevens International Pre-Olympic Rugby Match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributor Photograph)

The USA team gathers before a match with Argentina during a search for the International Paralympic Rugby Exhibition at Gold Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributor Photograph)

Ben Broselle runs the ball during a game against Argentina Quest for Gold Sevens at the international rugby pre-Olympic rugby match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributing Photos)

After an injury Ariana Ramsey gives the crowd a thumbs up as she removes herself during a search for the International Gold Rugby Pre-Olympic Rugby Exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline- Birmingham, Photography Contributors)

Kayla Canett of the USA goes for a venture during an international search for the Gold Sevens Paralympic Rugby Exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributing Photograph)

Ariana Ramsey was taken during a search for the International Gold Rugby Pre-Olympic Rugby Exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributing Photography)

Cheta Emma from the US during a search for the Gold Sevens International Pre-Olympic Rugby Match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributing Photograph)

Stephen Tomasin, left, extends the ball while Madison Hughes, right, treats a Korean Team player during a search for the Gold Sevens International Pre-Olympic Rugby Exhibition match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributing Photos)

A rugby player runs with the ball during an international match of the Gold Sevens pre-Olympic rugby exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributing Photograph)

Alev Kelter USA during a search for the Gold Sevens International Pre-Olympic Rugby Exhibition match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributing Photograph)

Ariana Ramsey of the United States is being treated by players of the UK team during a search for the International Paralympic Rugby Exhibition at Gold Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributed Photographer )

