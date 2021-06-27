International
Pride celebrations all over the world
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Pride 2020 events in Canada and around the world. But as more people are vaccinated and cases of infections are declining, some communities have been able to gather in person for marches and celebrations in June.
Pride Month commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a pivotal moment in the fight for equal rights for the LGBTpepe. The rainbow flag was created a decade later as a symbol of community pride. It is flown by others as a symbol of support. Here is a look at some of the colorful celebrations, variety and involvement of the actors.
Europe, the Middle East and Asia
Participants celebrate Saturday at the annual Pride March in Milan, Italy. This year’s march comes amid widespread concern in Europe over legislation in Hungary that will ban children from showing LGBT content, as well as a controversial Vatican communication with Italy, criticizing a law that would extend protection. additional from discrimination in the LGBT community.
(Luca Bruno / Associated Press)
Revelers enjoy the Pride March in the Pantin, near Paris, on Saturday.
(Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters)
A woman appears at the Equality Parade in Warsaw on June 19, the largest gay Pride Parade in Central and Eastern Europe. The event is back this year after a pandemic-induced outage in 2020 and amid a backlash in Poland and Hungary against LGBT rights.
(Czarek Sokolowski / The Associated Press)
Participants adorn themselves in colorful costumes at Queerschutz Now! (Queer Defense Now!) March in memory of Christopher Street Day, Berlin on Saturday.
(Omer Messinger / Getty Images)
A couple kisses as they take part in the second Pride March in downtown Skopje, Macedonia, on Saturday.
(Robert Atanasovski / AFP / Getty Images)
A large crowd takes part in the annual Pride Parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, on June 12th.
(Stojan Nenov / Reuters)
A member of the Philippine LGBT group poses in front of a rainbow flag during the annual Pride celebrations in Quezon City on Saturday.
(Maria Tan / AFP / Getty Images)
Tens of thousands of people take part in the annual Pride Parade in Tel Aviv on Friday, one of the largest public rallies held in Israel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Ariel Schalit / The Associated Press)
Canada
Canada’s chief public health officer said 75 percent of adults should receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20 percent should be fully vaccinated before health restrictions begin to ease. This milestone was hit just last weekend, leaving communities to celebrate virtually. In Toronto, TTC Pink Love was a way for the city to celebrate Pride Month.
(Robert Krbavac / CBC)
People wave rainbow flags to show support for students attending East Wiltshire Intermediate School in Cornwall, PEI, on June 14th. School board officials are investigating reports that a recent Prideevent at a high school was interrupted by several students dressing up with black and teased schoolmates who said they supported the LGBT community.
(John Morris / The Canadian Press)
At least eight Catholic school boards in some of Ontario’s most populous areas voted to raise rainbow flags and recognize Pride Month. But the Halton Catholic School Board voted against such a motion. Here, children gather on the school board in Burlington, Ont., In June. 1
(Robert Krbavac / CBC)
US and Mexico
People take part in the Drag March on Friday in New York City. The March, in its 27th year, is an annual event that traditionally begins the Pride weekend in the city. The annual warning sees hundreds of crawling people marching from Tompkins Square Park toward the Stonewall Inn.
(Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)
A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, NY, on June 13th.
(Jeenah Moon / Reuters)
Isabella Nicolaou and Lily Navarro pose for a portrait as they attend a Pride event in Washington, DC, on June 12th.
(Erin Scott / Reuters)
Members and allies of the LGBT community dance and celebrate at the end of the Pride Walk and Rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, on June 12th.
(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
People take part in the first LGBTPride personal march between thepandemic Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 12th.
(Ulises Ruiz / AFP / Getty Images)
A person wears a face mask with the colors of the rainbow flag during the Pride March in Guadalajara.
(Ulises Ruiz / AFP / Getty Images)
