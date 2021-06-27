UK Destroyer Classified Documents Involved in Controversial Black Sea Incident Found at Bus Station

Classified defense documents containing details about the UK military ship HMS Defender and the British Army have been found at the bus station in the country, reported BBC on June 27th.

The British government said the employee concerned about the loss of documents reported it last week and an investigation has been launched.

A member of the public, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted the BBC after finding 50 pages of classified information on wet ground behind a bus stop in Kent on 22 June.

The papers included a set of documents discussing a possible Russian response to the HMS Defender’s transit through Ukrainian waters off the Crimean coast on June 23, according to the BBC, while another presented plans for a possible British military presence in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense said that HMS Defender “conducted an innocent passage through the territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law.

A spokesman said: “As the public would expect, the Ministry of Defense is carefully planning.

The spokesman added: “The Ministry of Defense was informed last week of an incident in which sensitive defense letters were found by a member of the public.

“The department takes information security extremely seriously and an investigation has been launched.

The main British opposition Labor party said the disclosure of the documents by a member of the public was “both shameful and disturbing to the ministers”.

Workers’ protection policy chief John Healey said ministers needed to confirm that national security had not been compromised or security operations had been affected and that “procedures are in place to ensure that nothing like this happens again”.

HMS Defender is part of the UK Strike Protection Group currently being led in the Indo-Pacific region.

Russia claimed that its ships fired warning shots on June 23 and a military plane dropped bombs on the path of British destroyer HMS Defender to force it to change course from the area near the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

Defense Ministry Britains denied the HMS Defender had been shot, saying Russia was conducting a previously announced “firearm drill” in the area.

Russia seized the Crimean region of Ukraine in March 2014, sending troops and organizing a referendum denounced as illegal by at least 100 countries.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia over the annexation of Crimea, the treatment of jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny, election interference and cyber-attacks on US infrastructure blamed on Russian hackers.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reiterated during a visit to Singapore that “they were not shot” as the British ship was “carrying out an innocent crossing through Ukrainian territorial waters.

British Cabinet member George Eustice said on June 24 in a television interview that his country’s warships could again sail through the disputed waters around Crimea because Russia’s invasion of Crimea was illegal.

With reporting by BBC, dpa and Reuters