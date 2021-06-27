Another IED recovered in Jammu hours after the double explosion at IAF station





A person, identified as Nadim-ul-haq (22) has been arrested in connection with the IED case. Haq is a resident of Banihal. He allegedly was given an IED of 4 kg by TRF so that he could be placed in a crowded place in Jammu for maximum impact. Sources said more arrests are likely to happen soon. Another IED (improvised explosive device) weighing five to six kilograms was found by Jammu and Kashmir Police within hours of the twin blasts that shook the Indian Air Force (IAF) technical zone at Jammu Airport in the early hours of Sunday . According to police, the recovered IED, which allegedly belonged to an LET (Lashkar-e-Taiba) clothing, was planted in a crowded place. Thus, with the findings of the IED, the police in Jammu have averted a major terrorist attack within hours after the double explosion at the airport. “It was another 5/6 kg IED recovered by Jammu police. This IED was taken by a LET clothing worker and had to be planted in a crowded place. A major terrorist attack was averted with this reclamation. many suspects are likely to be taken to you in this IED case, “said Dilbag Singh, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Earlier in the day, low-flying drones were used to drop two IEDs at the IAF base, making it perhaps the first drone strike on any defense institution in the country. The blasts occurred within a span of five minutes in the early hours of Sunday. The first blast was thrown from the roof of a building at 1:37 a.m. while the second was on the ground at 1:42 p.m. READ ALSO: Two blasts rock Jammu Airport Air Force-run area, 2 detained for questioning Confirming the blast incidents, the Indian Air Force wrote on Twitter: “Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of ​​Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded. “In an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. The investigation is underway along with civilian agencies.” There was no damage to any equipment. The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with civilian agencies. Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 27, 2021 Leading sources at the security institution told India Today, “A drone appears to have been used to drop the IED. It was not on the outskirts, but near the helicopter area.” The possible target of the attacks was the plane parked in the distribution area, they said. In the past, too, drones were used to drop weapons, but could not be detected by radar. Sources told India Today that the NSG bomb data team and an NIA team are on their way to the Air Force Station to investigate the matter. The India-Pakistan border is 14 km from the Air Force Station and in previous cases, weapons have been dropped up to 12 km inside Indian territory using drones. (With data from Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu) READ ALSO: Guns and mortars silent on LoC for 100 days, but no commitment from Pakistan to end terror







