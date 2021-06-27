Whos Who: Abdulnasser Saif Al-Abdullatef, Secretary General of the Saudi Council of Engineers





JEDDAH: The landscape for women entrepreneurs is evolving rapidly in Saudi Arabia through positive economic trends, and despite having a long way to go, with the right help, female entrepreneurs can grow upwards.

According to a 2020 Global Entrepreneurship Report, about 36.6 percent of women entrepreneurship goals were reported in the Middle East and North Africa region, with Saudi women entrepreneurs heavily involved in increasing labor force participation rates.

Women-run businesses are among the top enterprises, but still struggling to survive the gender investment gap. Women entrepreneurs are afraid of failing, especially if the people around them are skeptical of their business acumen, said Emon Shakoor, CEO and founder of Blossom Accelerator, Saudi Arabia’s first female technology accelerator that provides the founders of community, network and education resources, as well as curated investment opportunities.

She added that when male capitalists or angel investors make decisions, they are twice as likely to invest in similar founding teams as in female businesses.

Among the various barriers, the lack of women-owned businesses in the digital business sector is also striking. During the pandemic, some businesses witnessed the emergence of online communities, an increase in the use of fintech technology, and the digitization of some consumer products that made money even in the slow economy. This led female entrepreneurs to an insight to open their eyes and encouraged them to a paradigm shift in technology, Shakoor said.

Blossom has mentored more than 300 companies, of which 47 continued to receive investments, leading to approximately SR 27 million ($ 7.2 million) in the early pre-seed and seed phase financing phase.

To better address the needs of women, we believe it is important to support and empower them with step-by-step tips and guidance to help women entrepreneurs transform their business concepts into high-tech enterprises and involve more women in running incubators or investment committees that help you immediately level the field of gender and cultural gap.

Female entrepreneurship in start-up ecosystems is now booming, with government, banks and institutions increasing support. The government has already launched several initiatives that are committed to promoting gender equality in the business world and helping women entrepreneurs succeed in their businesses, said Shahad Geoffrey, CEO of Taffi, a startup supported by a venture that serves for personal styling and shopping services using algorithms to cure clothing items based on size, budget and style.

Sharing the same sentiment, Saria Alderhali, founder and CEO of Bondai, the first two-way market in Saudi Arabia to help millennial travelers discover and reserve curated experiences, said: “There has been a dramatic increase in the number of accelerators, funds, incubators and other institutions in recent years, which has really accelerated growth in the start-up ecosystem and venture capital and in the Saudi economy as a whole. However, there is a need for more female role models, more support for female founders and accelerators, and more women-focused funding.

Bondai also supports online travel companies and helps them automate their processes and grow their businesses. The company empowers travel-related operators to better manage their travel and get more frequent and faster bookings, while also offering a variety of options for the demanding customer.

Some investors and entrepreneurial capitalists have dismantled institutional models recognizing the great potential of the ideas presented to them by women entrepreneurs. They are looking for businesses that will focus on meeting societal needs by providing an increased number of jobs and a work culture that empowers career development and contributes to improving economic infrastructure.

One such well-rated working capital firm in the Saudi region and MENA, Hala Ventures, believes in financing companies that benefit society through investment and consulting. The company empowers talented women-owned businesses, enabling them to reach their highest potential.

Ali Ahmed Abussaud, a founding managing partner of Hala Ventures, told Arab News: About 60 percent of the team are women in investment, marketing and administration. At the company portfolio level (funded companies), one company is fully founded by women, and the other two companies are co-founded by female founders. We at Hala Ventures are now looking at some companies that are co-founded by female founders, as we believe women are the fastest growing market segment. They start businesses and achieve steady income at a higher rate. Abussaud added: Women entrepreneurs are essential, as it expands women’s financial freedom, increases family incomes and develops the social welfare of society, which results in improving the overall status of the economy.

