Dolberg and Danas begin to believe in the fate of Euro 2020

Could a tour that started so horribly end in possible glory for Denmark?

This romantic notion has started to seem like a real possibility after Kasper Hjulmand’s team defeated Wales 4-0 on Saturday to reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2020.

Football could not have seemed less important when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during their opening match against Finland in Copenhagen, which they lost 1-0.

But the Danes were accompanied by a wave of emotion from that moment and, after leaving the group stage, in Amsterdam – where Eriksen made his name with Ajax – they recorded one of the biggest victories ever in the knockout round of the European Championship.

Almost everyone in the crowd of 14,645 allowed inside the Johan Cruyff Arena were Danish, while fans of their homes celebrated in the streets of Copenhagen.

“Now we can go to the end” was the headline in the tabloid Extra Bladet, eagerly awaiting a quarter-final in Baku next weekend.

“One thing at a time,” Hjulmand said. “There is no need to think so forward, but we believe in each other.”

The parallels can be drawn with 1992, when the Danes took advantage of a ban on war-torn Yugoslavia to qualify for the Euro in Sweden and continued to win the trophy.

Saturday’s victory against Wales came on the anniversary of this triumph and this time, without Eriksen, it is clear that Denmark still has an extraordinary team driven by the desire to win for their hit friend.

“We have been preparing for this for a long time. We believed in each other, we were optimistic, then Christian collapsed and here everything changed, for me at least,” Hjulmand said.

“I felt we were suddenly placed in a completely different situation. I am very grateful for all the support that everyone has shown. We needed love and support and that was what gave us wings.”

The quality is there: every member of their starting lineup against Wales plays in one of Europe’s five major leagues.

Against Wales the feeling that fate was on their side was embodied by the winning role played by Kasper Dolberg.

The striker did not start a group game but was brought to the side with the injured Yussuf Poulsen and scored the first two goals on the ground where – like Eriksen – he made his name with Ajax.

Atalanta defender Joakim Maehle and Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite finished.

Dolberg, whose parents were handball players, showed up in Amsterdam when he scored 16 league goals for Ajax as a teenager in 2016/17, also appearing in their race for that season’s Europa League final.

A move to French club Nice for a reported 20 million euros ($ 23.9 million) followed in 2019, but weeks later his watch – worth many thousands of euros – was stolen from the locker room by a teammate.

Dolberg also came to the Euro late after a season in which he simply could not catch a break.

Last September, while on international duty, the 23-year-old’s home was looted and his car, a Porsche, was stolen.

A series of injury problems ensued. He contracted Covid-19 twice. Then, in February, he had to undergo surgery for appendicitis.

He returned to finish the season but did not enter the Euro in excellent form. On Saturday he really rediscovered his touching touch.

“I think we have a star striker in Kasper. I saw him when he was a kid and he had that season when he scored 16 goals for Ajax,” said Hjulmand.

“He had some problematic stages with injuries and the capture of Covid, but he withdrew again,” added the coach, who himself would not have been in charge if the Euro had not been postponed for a year.

“The boys are fighters and I admire them. It’s a nice game, but I know everyone is fighting and being in the quarterfinals now is amazing.”