Couple slams traffic officer after being fined despite leaving money in windshield

A couple who went for a walk in Snowdonia have criticized the traffic guard who gave them a fine even after they left the parking money in their window.

Andrew Frith and Olivia Donnelly had assumed that the Gwastadnant parking machine would accept cashless payments, and there was no coin in hand.

Instead of returning home for the two required coins, the West Midlands couple left a note 5 under the windshield wipers along with a note explaining what had happened.

They were shocked after returning from their walk to find that they had been fined 70 despite, as reported by Liverpool ECHO.

Andrew said: We have not brought coins in line with the instructions of the previous government so that they could encourage the spread of Covid.

We had to pay 4, so we asked around and he gave us 5 from another climber, who very generously refused to take any promises from us.

The banknote was left under the eraser with a friendly note to the parking attendant.

So we were very disappointed that we arrived again later to find a sentencing notice.

States is a sad state of affairs when genuine people who do the right thing are still penalized.

Surely the parking system is not set to target this kind of goodwill and honest behavior?

Gwynedd Council said a cashless payment system has been introduced in the “vast majority” of its toll and show car parks.

A spokesman said: “Some countries mean that it is difficult to introduce this system due to internet and telephone coverage and we have raised the issue with the company that offers us this service.

Andrew and Olivia, an NHS clinical psychologist, told the parking attendant in their note that they “really wanted to walk” up the mountain.

Andrew said the issue was less about money and more about principle.





He said: We regularly take walks in Snowdonia and am the type of person who likes to pay for parking when it is not really needed as the proceeds go to fund local services and facilities.

Over the last 12 months, I should have paid 50 more than I should in parking.

So everyone called for a little common sense and a little human kindness.

For the parking person it should have been clear that we were happy to pay and pay.

5 we left was more than the cost of the parking ticket.

Obviously we risked someone stealing money, but for us, morally, paying for our parking was the right thing to do.

An appeal to Gwynedd Council fell on deaf ears, in addition to a reminder that the fine would be halved if paid within 14 days.

Andrew said he was a frequent user of Snowdonia parking lots and was aware of the number of fines provided.

I made sure to park carefully within the designated area, as I often see vehicles with penalty announcements to be a few inches above the line, he said.

Snowdon has become a hot spot for making money, when it does not matter if you try to do the right thing – again you risk being penalized.

Gwynedd Council said notices of penalties include advice on how complaints can be filed by those who think they have been unfairly fined.

Every appeal is fully evaluated, a spokesman said.

At the end of this process, if the complainant remains dissatisfied, they have the right to appeal to an independent tribunal.

Andrew admits that, according to the letter of the law, the lack of a payment ticket and screen meant they risked a fine.

However, the couple estimated the risk at no more than 1% in the hope that what they saw as reasonable would apply.

He said: I’m sure the parking attendant may have found a way.

Add in small amounts at the end of the day, or even donate to charity.

Everyone has rules, but that was not in their spirit, nor was it morally justifiable.