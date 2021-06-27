Egyptian, Jordanian leaders arrive in Iraqi capital for tripartite summit





DUBAI: Tranquility prevailed in Lebanon after a night of violence that left many injured as hundreds of protesters took to the streets across the small Mediterranean country to decree deteriorating living conditions.

Over the weekend, the Lebanese currency hit record levels, with market traders saying the pound was trading at just $ 18,000 against the dollar. This represents a depreciation of almost 92 percent since the economic and financial crisis erupted in October 2019.

Although it is still pegged to the dollar and the official rate has been set at 50 1,507.5 per currency, the much coveted hard currency is in short supply, giving way to the growth of a black market.

The northern port city of Tripoli, where low government aid and rising unemployment have turned the Lebanese second capital into a hotbed of demonstrations over the past 20 months, with dozens of angry residents trying to attack the city hall before lighting fires. a fire outside the building.

Nearby, armed clashes erupted between a group of protesters and the guards of local MP Mohamad Kabbara. According to the National News Agency, panic ensued after the shooting began before the Lebanese Army restored order.

Images circulating on social media showed at least two people injured while local media reported that at least four were transported to a nearby hospital.

Protesters also charged at the central bank offices in Tripoli, broke through the metal gate and entered the courtyard before being pushed by army soldiers. In a statement, the military said Sunday that 10 of its members were injured in the clashes.

In the southern city of Saida, protesters targeted another branch of the central bank, which is at the bottom of Lebanese anger. Clashes also broke out between security forces and protesters gathered outside the branches of the state energy company and the local water institution.

Images circulating on social media also showed that injured residents were being transported to ambulances.

The protests rocked the capital Beirut as well, with local media reporting that demonstrators blocked roads with burnt tires in a number of districts.

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government for almost a year as political players fail to agree on the composition of the Cabinet.

Appointed Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who was appointed in October, has been at odds with President Michel Aoun over the appointment of ministers and the size of the government.

As central banks’ foreign exchange reserves dwindled, officials decided to raise fuel prices starting Monday.

On Friday, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab approved fuel imports at a rate of 9 3,900 per dollar, instead of the official rate of 50 1,507.5, weeks after petrol stations began supply rationing.

