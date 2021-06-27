International
Ladakh registers 21 new cases; Covid braking was further eased in Leh. Details here
Ladakh saw 21 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, which brought the total number of infections in the union territory to 19,941. Meanwhile, the number of active cases dropped to 281 while 33 patients recovered from Covid-19.
Of the new cases, 18 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Leh, bringing the number of infections to around 16,454. The other three cases came from the Kargil district, where the total number now stands at 3,487.
To date, 19,458 patients with Covid-19 have been cured and released in Ladakh. In the past 24 hours, 23 patients have recovered in Leh and 10 others in Kargil.
Ladakh has so far seen 202 deaths due to Covid-19, with 144 deaths recorded in Leh and 58 in Kargil district.
The number of active cases in the territory of the union has reached 281, of which 219 are in Leh and 62 in Kargil.
Meanwhile, Leh Extra District Magistrate (ADM) Leh has announced further restrictions on Covid-19 relaxation. Under the new unlocking guidelines, shops, gymnasiums and spas will be allowed to reopen in about 50 per cent of the occupation from 5am to 8pm. Moreover, the movement of vehicles, including passenger transport, is allowed at 50 percent seating capacity from 7 am to 8 pm on all days of the week.
Hardware stores and shops selling building materials as well as vehicles needed for transportation are instructed to operate between 5am and 5pm.
Restaurants and bars are allowed to operate on all days between 7 AM and 9 PM, but with only 50 per cent seating capacity. Hotels can also operate their own dining facilities at 50 percent of their reduced capacity, but are advised to encourage room service as much as possible.
About us The night time for non-essential services and activities will continue at around 10:00 to 5 AM.
The new Leh unlock instructions will remain in effect from June 28 until July 5 in the morning outside the restricted areas. In case of any violation of the directives, criminal action under the relevant laws would be initiated, the ADM order warned.
(With PTI entrances)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]