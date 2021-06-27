Ladakh registers 21 new cases; Covid braking was further eased in Leh. Details here

Ladakh saw 21 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, which brought the total number of infections in the union territory to 19,941. Meanwhile, the number of active cases dropped to 281 while 33 patients recovered from Covid-19.

Of the new cases, 18 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Leh, bringing the number of infections to around 16,454. The other three cases came from the Kargil district, where the total number now stands at 3,487.

To date, 19,458 patients with Covid-19 have been cured and released in Ladakh. In the past 24 hours, 23 patients have recovered in Leh and 10 others in Kargil.

Ladakh has so far seen 202 deaths due to Covid-19, with 144 deaths recorded in Leh and 58 in Kargil district.

The number of active cases in the territory of the union has reached 281, of which 219 are in Leh and 62 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Leh Extra District Magistrate (ADM) Leh has announced further restrictions on Covid-19 relaxation. Under the new unlocking guidelines, shops, gymnasiums and spas will be allowed to reopen in about 50 per cent of the occupation from 5am to 8pm. Moreover, the movement of vehicles, including passenger transport, is allowed at 50 percent seating capacity from 7 am to 8 pm on all days of the week.

Hardware stores and shops selling building materials as well as vehicles needed for transportation are instructed to operate between 5am and 5pm.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to operate on all days between 7 AM and 9 PM, but with only 50 per cent seating capacity. Hotels can also operate their own dining facilities at 50 percent of their reduced capacity, but are advised to encourage room service as much as possible.

About us The night time for non-essential services and activities will continue at around 10:00 to 5 AM.

The new Leh unlock instructions will remain in effect from June 28 until July 5 in the morning outside the restricted areas. In case of any violation of the directives, criminal action under the relevant laws would be initiated, the ADM order warned.

(With PTI entrances)

Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!



threads