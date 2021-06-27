Migrant workers flee capital while Bangladesh tightens Covid blockade





Sreenagar (Bangladesh) (AFP) Tens of thousands of migrant workers fled the Bangladeshi capital on Sunday on the eve of a tightening blockade that will limit most economic activity and restrict people to their homes as coronavirus infections rise. Restrictions on activities and movement have been in place since mid-April as cases and deaths jump. Infections fell in May but began to rise again this month, with just over 6,000 daily cases on Thursday and 108 deaths on Friday, according to the health ministry – the highest in more than two months. The revival has pushed the government to tighten restrictions on phases from Monday, with economic activity – including shops, markets, transportation and offices – closed by Thursday. People will be ordered to stay home while only emergency services and export-oriented factories continue to operate. The forthcoming closure has caused an exodus from Dhaka, the capital. With intercity public transport already suspended since June 22, people have been forced into returnees, jumped on motorcycles and even hired ambulances to go to their villages. # foto1 Ferries have operated in congestion, with several service services 24 hours a day and filling more than 1,000 passengers on each journey. “We do not want them to overload the ferry. But they do not listen,” said Deputy Police Inspector Mohammad Reza. “There’s a crazy rush of people.” A senior official at Bangladesh state corporation Inland Water Transport told AFP that at least 50,000 people had crossed the river by boat on Sunday alone. At a river station in the rural town of Sreenagar about 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of Dhaka, thousands lined up early Sunday to cross Padma, a tributary of the Himalayan River Ganges. “We had no choice but to leave the city,” Fatema Begum, 60, told AFP while waiting for a ferry. # foto2 “During the blockade, there is no work. And if we do not work, how do we pay the rent? So we have collected everything and will return to our village.” Mohammad Masum, 30, a street vendor in Dhaka, said it was better to go home and “spend time with family” than remain locked up in the capital. Bangladesh has reported more than 880,000 infections and just over 14,000 deaths from viruses, but experts say the actual number could be much higher due to possible under-reporting. 2021 AFP

