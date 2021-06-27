The EU should back up words with actions on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lewis says





The Secretary of Northern Ireland made it clear that the Government would act to remedy the major rift caused by the Irish Sea trade agreements after Brexit. Mr Lewis blamed problems attributed to the Protocol on the purist implementation of the EU. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Brexi / Teli PA His comments on the BBC Andrew Marr Show come amid ongoing talks between the UK and the EU to find ways to reduce the bureaucratic burden required to move goods from the UK to Northern Ireland. READ MORE Weve made sure to provide for people in Northern Ireland, to have the flexibility so that people in Northern Ireland have the same experience as anywhere else in the UK regarding the opportunity to receive products and goods, said Mr. Lewis. Now this is a two-way street and the EU needs to show the flexibility they are still talking about. The protocol, which was agreed by the EU and the UK as a way to keep the land border on the island of Ireland in free flow, has created a series of new controls and restrictions on goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland. . A GB cold meat ban entering Northern Ireland will take effect this week, although the EU has shown a willingness to grant a UK request to extend a period of temporary exemption from ban for another three months to provide space to try to find an alternative solution. Talks are unfolding as tensions between Northern Ireland loyalists rise over arrangements they claim have led to a constitutional wedge between the region and the rest of the UK. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Brexi / PA Media There are concerns that loyal anger may be brewing during the Northern Islands of the sensitive season of overtaking the loyal order during the summer. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will appear before a Stormont committee on Monday to address questions about the EU’s position on the Protocol. Mr Lewis again acknowledged that a tweet he sent when the Protocol went into effect in early 2021, in which he stated there was no maritime border, had not aged well. Indeed on 1 January we were very clear that we wanted to have no maritime border and what has happened since then is what we have seen is the implementation of the Protocol, its functioning, the purist way the EU wants to see it. it means we have seen disruptions in Northern Ireland, which not only is not what people predicted but goes against the Protocol itself, so we need flexible solutions, he said. Mr Lewis said while there was no maritime border by the traditional definition of what a border meant, he acknowledged there were barriers to trade. If you have traveled to Northern Ireland, as I do regularly, when passing through airports, you are not crossing a border in the sense that someone is crossing the border, but I am not denying the fact that there are major disruptions in Northern Ireland for businesses and consumers. We need to correct it and we will do it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos