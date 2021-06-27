Chirag can advance ancestral heritage only by joining the fight against Golwalkar’s thoughts, says Tejashwi

Last week also, Mr Yadav had contacted Mr Chirag, saying the LJP leader should review his continuation in the NDA.



Amid signs of coldness in LJP leader Chirag Paswans’s ties with the BJP-led NDA, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday addressed him for alignment with the opposition, saying he could advance the legacy of his father Ram Vilas Paswans just joining the existential struggle against the thoughts of RSS ideologue MS Golwalkars.

With Chirag coming out in public with his disappointment with the BJPs’ silence over his bitter feud with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras over control of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the BJP had annihilated and abandoned most of the allies its old after coming to power and gaining the most from them.

In an interview with PTI, Mr Yadav said his party has always stood by Ram Vilas Paswan and pointed out that when the LJP did not even have a single MLA and Paswan lost the 2009 election, it was Lalu Prasad Yadav who sent him to Rajya Sabha from Rashtriya Janata Quota and Dal.

Has anyone done or sacrificed so much for any other leader or party in the country, he asked.

“Our party has decided to celebrate Dalit Messi, the birth anniversary of Ram Vilas Jis, to commemorate his contribution to the state. I think this in itself is self-explanatory,” said Mr Yadav.

Significantly, Mr. Chirag has also announced a yatra aashirvaad from July 5, the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, from Hajipur to Bihar.

Asked about his call last week urging Chirag to leave the NDA, Mr Yadav said the country is at a time when pro-Constitution, pro-democracy, pro-farmer and pro-people forces are on one side and the antithetical ones of this ideology are on the other side.

The late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji was a socialist and an unwavering believer in the idea of ​​social justice throughout his life. He fought caste superiority, poverty and inequality during his political journey, the 31-year-old leader said.

The real homage to him would be to pass on his values ​​and legacy and this is only possible when Chirag ji joins this existential war against the Golwalkars, thinks the former Deputy Prime Minister of Bihar, in a game with the title of one of the ideologues RSS Libra Golwalkars.

Regarding Mr Chirags’ remarks in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it was not fair for Ram to remain silent when Hanuman was being assassinated, Mr Yadav claimed that the BJP seduced parties and leaders by promising them Monday, but at their moment the system realizes that they are no longer useful, they are thrown away in a similar way when a fly is thrown out of milk.

Asked about the political clashes between Mr Chirag’s LJP factions and his predecessor uncle Paras, the RJD leader threw his weight behind Chirag and threw a dig at Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar, saying those who created this divisions were vindictive against Chirag Paswan as he fought against them in the last assembly elections.

Later Ram Vilas Ji made it clear to Chirag Ji his successor by appointing him as national party president and parliamentary leader in Lok Sabha and it is up to him now how he will carry on his fathers ’legacy, Mr Yadav said.

Those who are asking him now why he did not do so when he became the LJP national president, he said in a notable reference to Paras.

Regarding Mr. Chirag holding JD (U) responsible for the riots in LJP, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said that Mr. Chirag has made it clear through his letters that this was organized and the perpetrators are known to him all now.

Those who worked to divide the party (LJP) back in 2005 and 2010 have badly planned this as well. Nitish ji has a history of living on loan and has always played his game with the support of loan players, Mr Yadav said in a scathing attack on the prime minister.

Nitish Kumar has spared no one and betrayed everyone, he claimed.

Last week also, Mr Yadav had contacted Mr Chirag, saying the LJP leader should reconsider his continuation in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

A scuffle ensued within the LJP after Mr Chirags uncle Paras was elected as party leader in Lok Sabha by five parties of six MPs instead of Mr Chirag.

The two factions have now moved to control the party and project their group as the true LJP, founded by Chirags Ram father Vilas Paswan.

As the Chirag Paswan-led wing ousted five lawmakers from the party, the rival group ousted it as its president.

A meeting of the LJP national executive last Sunday endorsed Chirags’ leadership and hit the faction led by his paternal uncle to work against the party constitution.