Covid-19 cases approach 1.4 million nationwide

For the fourth day in a row, the Department of Health (DOH) reported more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number of cases close to 1.4 million.

In its case bulletin Sunday, June 27, 2021, DOH reported 6,096 new cases, 128 additional deaths, and 6,912 recoveries.

The new cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 1,397,992. Fifteen duplicates, including 13 recoveries, were removed from the count.

The number is expected to exceed 1.4 million on Monday, June 28th.

Additional deaths increased the number of Covid-19 deaths to 24,372, including 69 cases previously recorded as recoveries. The case fatality rate remained at 1.74 percent for 11 consecutive days.

New repairs brought the total to 1,321,050, or 94.5 percent of the total number of cases.

While recoveries were higher than new infections, the number of active cases fell for the second day in a row. There have been 52,570 Covid-19 patients in hospitals or isolation institutions since June 25th.

The majority, of 89.5 percent, have mild symptoms while 2.0 percent were in critical condition and 1.4 percent were severely ill. Asymptomatics accounted for 5.6 percent while those with moderate disease accounted for 1.48 percent of active cases.

The daily positivity rate remained high at 12 percent, though it has been at this level or even below for six days in a row now. Test output was lower at 47,927 than in the previous two days.

Three laboratories failed to report their data to the Covid-19 Document Storage System.

On Saturday, June 26, the DOH tracker showed that the 10 areas with the highest number of cases were Davao City (346), Laguna (329), Cavite (238), Bohol (199), Leyte (187), Quezon City ( 168), Bacolod City (162), Iloilo Province (161), Negros Oriental (161) and Negros Occidental (145).

A total of 14 days

Among the regions, Davao (Region 11) showed a 19 percent weekly increase in its 14-day total to 5,590 on June 26 from 4,709 on June 19. Davao posted the fourth highest number of bi-weekly issues on June 26, one step higher than its June 19 ranking.

The other regions posted declines, though Calabarzon, the National Capital Region and West Visayas still had the top three new cases in a 14-day period.

As of June 26, Calabarzon had 8,857 cases in the last 14 days compared to 9,106 as of June 19, while NCR cases dropped to 8,267 from 8,546, and Western Visayas dropped slightly to 7,814 from 7,930 for the same period.

In fifth place is Central Luzon, with 5,476 total two-week run from June 26, lower than 6,233 as of June 19.

Among cities and provinces, Davao City recorded a 22 percent increase in its total two-run total to 2,963 from June 26 from 2,421 to June 19 while Iloilo Province entered the list of the top five cities and provinces with the highest number top of new cases over a period of two weeks.

Iloilo Province had 1,686 cases in the last 14 days through June 26, the DOH tracker showed.

Laguna Province continued to post the highest two-week run number at 3,032 as of June 26, higher than 2,762 on June 19 while Cavite recorded a drop to 2,333 from 2,535 for the period.

Quezon City, which did not rank in the top five on June 19, came in fourth on June 25 with a total of 1,721.

Delta variants

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference on Friday, June 25, that Delta is the most broadcast of the variants identified so far.

Hasshte detected in at least 85 countries and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

Ghebreyesus noted an increase in worldwide transmission due to Delta, which could lead to more hospital admissions that would stretch health workers and health systems and increase the risk of death.

It’s quite simple: more transmission, more variants. Less transmission, fewer variants, Ghebreyesus said.

He said the proliferation of the Delta variant makes it even more urgent to use all available means to prevent transmission, mainly the continued use of public health and social measures and vaccination.

The Delta variant has forced Sydney, one of Australia’s largest cities, to go on a two-week blockade. New Zealand has also suspended the travel bubble with Australia for several days. In Thailand, the government announced new restrictions.

As of June 27, more than 180 million people worldwide have contracted Sars-CoV-2 and nearly 4.0 million had died, according to the Coronavirus Johns Hopkins Resource Center.

Over 2.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered globally. (Marites Villamour-Ilano / SunStar Philippines)