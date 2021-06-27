With the Antarctic Treaty turning 60, a look at the importance of agreement in a changed world – News World, Firstpost

The treatise is extremely short and contains only 14 articles. Key provisions include the promotion of freedom of scientific research, the use of the continent for peaceful purposes only and the prohibition of military activity, nuclear testing and the disposal of radioactive waste.

Donald Rothwell, Australian National University



Year 1959 Antarctic Treaty celebrates its 60th anniversary this week. Negotiated in the middle of the Cold War by 12 countries with Antarctic interests, it remains the only example of a single treaty governing an entire continent.

It is also the foundation of a rule-based international order for a continent without a permanent population.

The treatise is extremely short and contains only 14 articles. Key provisions include the promotion of freedom of scientific research, the use of the continent for peaceful purposes only and the prohibition of military activity, nuclear testing and the disposal of radioactive waste.

However, since the treaty was negotiated at a very different era and there have been a number of environmental, resource and geopolitical disputes over Antarctica in recent decades, it begs the question: is it still fit for purpose?

What the treaty says about territorial claims

The most important provision of the treaty is Article IV, which effectively seeks to neutralize territorial sovereignty in Antarctica.

For Antarctic territorial claimants, this meant that a limit had been set for making any new claim or extending an existing claim.

Likewise, no official recognition was given to any of them seven territorial claims on the mainland, from Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Russia, the United States and China signatories of significant Antarctic interest who have not formally made territorial claims are also bound by Article IV restrictions.

And one sector of Antarctica is is not subject to the claim of any country, which effectively makes it the last unsolicited soil on the ground.

The treaty also imposed a freeze on any disputes between claimants over their territories on the continent. The plaintiffs agreed to abide by the rules and obligations of the treaty, which meant that countries that did not recognize the claims (such as China and Russia) were free to conduct scientific research and peaceful activities.



How the treaty was extended

Although the compact has held on for 60 years, there have been occasional tensions. Argentina and the UK, for example, have overlapping claims in the mainland. When combined with their ongoing dispute over the nearby Falkland Islands (Malvinas), their Antarctic relationship remains cold.

A major reason why the treaty has been able to survive has been its ability to evolve through a number of additional conventions and other legal protocols. These are dealt with conservation of marine living resources, mining bans, and adoption of comprehensive environmental protection mechanisms.

While disagreements have arisen over the years, many have been addressed through expanding the treaty framework with these agreements. This framework is now called as The Antarctic Treaty System.

These measures have been a great success, but tensions have arisen in recent years over the promotion of Southern Ocean marine reserves. The agreement was reached in 2016 for a Ross Sea Marine Protected Area, and momentum is being built for a wider network of Marine Protected Areas of the Southern Ocean. China and Russia have resisted these initiatives.

Treaty membership has increased in the years of intervention, with 54 signatories today

Scientific engagement in Antarctica is considered critical to exercising influence under the treaty. New treaty parties must meet certain criteria in relation to active science programs before being able to attend meetings such as consultative parties. A total of 29 treaty parties, including Australia, meet these thresholds for scientific engagement.

The construction, operation and conduct of scientific research programs are the key to the success of not only the treaty but also the credibility of the claimants in Antarctica. Australia, for example, has allowed Belarus, China, France, India, Italy, Russia and the US to conduct science programs at their research bases within its Antarctic territory, which covers 42 percent of the continent.

Where from here?

While the Antarctic Treaty has been able to successfully respond to a number of challenges, circumstances are radically different in the 2020s compared to the 1950s. Antarctica is much more accessible, in part because of technology but also because of climate change. More countries now have substantial interests on the continent than the original 12. Some global resources are becoming scarce, especially oil.

This will inevitably result in increased attention to the potential for Antarctic mining to occur sometime in the future. Calls to reconsider banning mining in Antarctica would seem inevitable.

There is also uncertainty about China’s intentions in Antarctica. China joined the treaty in 1983, became a consultative party in 1985 and in 2017 hosted a consultative party meeting in Beijing.

China has an ongoing science program on the mainland, with four research stations (three of which are in Australia’s Antarctic Territory), and a fifth planned. As Australia and China collaborate on a number of Antarctic science and logistics programs, Chinas Antarctic Engagement and long-term support for the treaty is not clear.

There is considerable speculation about Chinas interests in Antarctic resources, particularly fishing AND MINERAL, and whether China can seek to exploit weaknesses in the treaty system to secure access to those resources.

All signatories to the treaty, but especially those with significant stakes on the continent, should pay more attention to the future of the treaty.

The Australian Parliament, for example, last held a investigation in the Australian Antarctic Territory in 2018. None of the 22 recommendations, however, had a precise focus on the Antarctic Treaty.

The ban on mining under the Madrid Protocol could be revised in 2048. If treaty signatories want to ensure that it remains fit for purpose in 2048 and beyond, a more strategic view of Antarctica’s future must be given.

Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University

This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.