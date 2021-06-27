International
Economic damage from coronavirus pandemic to hit government coffers by 2060
Australia’s economy will continue to be hampered by the shockwaves of COVID hitting government coffers, employment and migration for many decades to come, according to the latest forecasts from the federal Treasury.
Main points:
- Treasury Generations report will show long-term damage to Australia’s budget from the COVID-19 pandemic
- Migration and population growth will hamper national recovery
- The federal budget is projected to be in deficit by 2060
Treasury Josh Frydenberg will unveil the 2021 Generation Report on Monday, as the pandemic delayed its original release by 12 months.
The report will show that Australia’s population will start to age at a much higher rate in the coming years as the birth rate continues to slide.
More older children are reaching retirement age and population growth is not expected to keep pace with the demands they will place on the country’s labor market.
The report shows that the ratio of people of working age to those of retirement age will continue to decline. In the early 1980s, there were more than six people working for every Australian over the age of 65.
Today that has dropped to just four workers and by 2060 it will be less than three workers.
After years of campaigning against Labor on the debt and deficit issue, the report also predicted that the budget would remain at a loss for at least another 40 years or more than 13 election cycles.
“The economic crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has placed significant demands on public finances in Australia and around the world,” the report notes.
“While Australia’s stronger-than-expected economic recovery has flowed into the fiscal position, the effects of the budget pandemic are expected to remain in the long run.”
Population growth will be one of the biggest challenges for the federal government over the next four decades, but even that has been hampered by COVID-19.
“The economic recovery is developing well, but some effects from the pandemic will continue,” the Treasury report said.
“The most sustainable effect is likely to be a smaller population reflecting migration significantly limited for a period and a lower fertility rate.”
The closure of Australia’s international borders has stopped migration in the short term, but the Treasury said it is unlikely there will be any chance of it magically returning to normal once the restrictions are eased.
“Migrants are expected to continue to be the largest source of population growth,” the report said.
“Migration contributes to economic growth and can help offset population aging.
“However, migration needs to be well managed to make sure it supports higher living standards.”
Frydenberg warns of shocks to the economy from slow population growth
This is an area that the Federal Treasury is expected to highlight in a speech to the Australian Economic Development Committee (CEDA) on Monday.
“This is the first time there has been a downward revision of long-term population forecasts in an intergenerational ratio,” say notes from Josh Frydenberg’s speech.
“This means that the economy will be smaller and Australia’s population will be older than it would otherwise be, with ongoing implications for our economic and fiscal outcomes.”
“A well-targeted, skill-focused migration program can complement our stock of working-age people, slow the transition to an older population and improve Australia’s economic and fiscal outlook.”
The Treasury will warn that it is not entirely disaster and darkness for the post-pandemic economy.
“IGR does not give us a fixed picture of our fate,” Mr Frydenberg is expected to say.
“Instead it provides us with guard rails to help guide future government decisions.
“To prepare us for tomorrow as we address today’s challenges.”
The Intergenerational Report notes that an aging population with access to an annual pension will place less of a burden on the Commonwealth pension.
Butit noted that it came at a cost.
“The annual pension attracts favorable tax treatment which reduces government revenue,” the report said.
