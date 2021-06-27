Ghalibaf, Fars News Hello End of Nuclear Monitoring Agreements





Fars News Agency launched a scathing attack Sunday against Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), for having the wrong impression about his role. The Fars newsroom came on the same day Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (Qalibaf), the speaker of parliament, told parliament Iran that the conclusion of a four-month agreement between Iran and the agency on nuclear access meant that none of the information recorded during the period would never passed the IAEA. Entry agreements, agreed in February between Grossi and Iran, expired on Thursday [June 24], led by Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, to express grave concern. Mahmoud Vaezi, chief of staff to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, said last Wednesday the issue would be discussed in Tehran by the Supreme National Security Council, but the IAEA said Friday it had not received any response from Iran regarding Grossis’ request for an extension. of entry agreements. The agreements were aimed at maintaining a level of access, including through visual and other recordings of those required by Iran as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. This followed the Iranian parliament last November voting through a law to end the larger entry granted under the Iran-NPT Additional Protocol. Agreed in February for three months and then extended to one month in May, the deals were seen as reducing suspicion as talks between Iran and world powers began in Vienna in April to revive the Iran 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA (Joint Plan). General of Action). The JCPOA collapsed after President Donald Trump withdrew the US in 2018 and imposed draconian sanctions that pushed Iran until 2019 to take nuclear steps beyond the JCPOA borders. The Law of Parliaments is followed But the Vienna talks have not yet managed to agree on which US sanctions violate the JCPOA and how the Iran-modified nuclear program can once again meet the JCPOA restrictions. Iran’s June 18 presidential election has done nothing to soften the faction in Tehran, where in August President-elect Ebrahim Raisi (Raeesi), backed in his campaign by many JCPOA opponents, will replace Rouhani, a JCPOA architect. . Welcoming the fall of the IAEA deals, Ghalibaf, like Fars News, an old critic of both the JCPOA and Rouhani, said on Sunday that the parliaments law is being followed exactly. IAEA Ambassador IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi diplomatically noted on Friday that Iran was not obliged to do what the agency wanted, that the IAEA was merely an executor, and that Tehran had decided not to renew an agreement that was not related to any [legal] coercion Gharibabadi said Iran had reached agreements to facilitate political negotiations [in Vienna] and help their success. Cheated on his role The Fars editorial office partly echoed this, saying the agreements with Grossi reflected a political decision intended to aid negotiations and were not intended to be a commitment to the IAEA. But the editorial insisted the IAEA chief had exceeded his cut and been cheated on his role. Grossi, an Argentine, was relatively unknown when he took office in 2019 with the support of the US and Russia. While the agencies’ tasks are technical, past directors-general have been blamed for the loss of policy John Bolton, then US ambassador to the United Nations, in 2009 reportedly called Mohamed ElBaradei, IAEA chief, a neck ache. With the world’s most-inspected nuclear program, Iran has been a big part of Grossis ’work, and he seemed to maintain cordial, professional relations with Iranian officials. Grossis’ statement shortly before the presidential election that the revival of the JCPOA may have to wait for a new president to take office may be taken as an expression of equality, but Grossi may now feel a colder wind blowing from Tehran.







