Top 10 world news: Iran refuses to share images of nuclear sites with IAEA, Trump reviews election issues and more, World News

In what can prove to be the trader for United States, Iran has refused to submit images from within some Iranian nuclear countries to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) UN nuclear observer after a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired. Currently, Tehran is in the middle of JCPOA 2015 nuclear deal revival talks with the US and other world leaders, although talks have been postponed for consultations. According to US officials, Iran’s failure to engage with the IAEA would contradict Iran’s stated desire to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.
In other news, the former US President Donald Trump while speaking at an event at Lorain County Fairgrounds in Ohio, he relayed his election problems. Five months after stepping down, he revised some of the false claims known from his fruitless challenges of By President Joe Biden election victory.
Iran says nuclear site images will not be given to IAEA after deal expired
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, said Tehran would never submit images from within some Iranian nuclear countries to UN nuclear observers after a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired.
Secret UK defense documents found at a bus stop in Kent
Secret UK Defense documents depicting the movement of the British warship that had led to Russia firing warning shots from the Crimean coast were found at a bus stop in England, the UK says it is investigating.
Trump broadcasts old election grievances at the campaign-style rally
Former US President Donald Trump reiterated his unfounded complaints about the election and painted a dystopian picture of the democratically controlled country at its first campaign-style rally since leaving the White House.
J&J to stop selling opioids in US, reaches $ 230 million solution
Pharmacy giants Johnson and Johnson, accused of fomenting the deadly U.S. opioid crisis have reached a $ 230 million settlement with New York State. The company has confirmed it will stop producing or selling opioids in the US
We have drones with a radius of 7,000 km, says the top commander of Iran
In a development that could be seen by the US as a threat to regional stability, Iranian state media quoted a senior Revolutionary Guard commander as saying the country has drones with a range of 7,000 km (4,375 miles).
Sisi marks the first visit to Iraq by an Egyptian leader in decades
Marking the first visit by an Egyptian president to Iraq since Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Baghdad for the Tripartite Summit that included Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.
The former Nepalese ambassador to China stresses the importance of the BRI for Nepal
Former Nepalese Ambassador to China Leela Mani Paudyal said Nepal rejects the Indo-Peace Strategy and stressed the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Nepal’s foreign policy.
Crowds leave Dhaka before the start of a tight blockade
Starting Monday, no one in Bangladesh will be allowed to leave their homes unless it occurs in an emergency, after which the massive crowd in Dhaka has flocked to the ferry terminals to try and get out of town before a strict national blockade enters into force.
China releases video of rover Zhurong Mars
China National Space Agency releases video of its rover Zhurong Mars which is part of the Tianwen-1 mission to Mars. This is China’s first mission, which reached orbit around Mars in February this year.
NP PHOTO | Thousands of people take part in Pride marches all over the globe
Holding rainbow flags and a series of banners, the march headed towards various cities with people flourishing enthusiastically.
